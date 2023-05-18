A forum Thursday on affordable housing in Skagit County focused on creative ways nonprofits and developers have found to keep costs down.
As rents rise and families are priced out of the housing market, participants on this five-member panel discussed the barriers to building more housing, and talked about a handful of success stories.
The forum was hosted by Friendship House.
Community Action of Skagit County shared its success with Cascade Landing, a 34-unit transitional housing complex that recently started accepting residents.
Bill Henkel, the nonprofit’s executive director and one of the panelists, said the project came from an unusual partnership with local developer Dan Mitzel.
Mitzel owns the Burlington property, and was willing to invest in its conversion from unused commercial space to small apartments for a modest return on his investment.
In exchange, Community Action was able to cut the number of government grants — and thus, red tape — it needed, allowing the project to come together faster and cheaper.
Henkel said he’s eager to work with other “community-minded people with access to capital.”
Jodi Dean, executive director of the Home Trust of Skagit, recounted a similar story where a community member gave her organization an interest-free loan to buy land to develop into affordable single-family homes.
The nonprofit was applying for government funding, but it wouldn’t come fast enough to buy this land before a for-profit developer purchased it, Dean said. So this silent partner fronted the cost of the land, and grants were used to pay back the silent partner.
“There are a lot of people out there in the valley with money and a community mindset,” she said.
Raymond Faber, owner of Faber Homes, is coming at the problem from a different direction.
Through subsidiary West Coast Homes, Faber is working on manufactured tiny homes that he believes can become a steppingstone for first-time homebuyers.
“We have got to rethink what a starter home is,” he said.
These homes max out at 400 square feet, and Faber knows that size won’t appeal to everyone. But such homes could give people a chance to get a mortgage and start generating wealth.
The rules regarding this kind of development are new, and Faber said he’s spent considerable time talking to banks and cities convincing them that tiny homes have a place.
But developer Paul Woodmansee of Woodmansee Construction, who was also on the panel, said he’s not aware of a city in Skagit County where a community of tiny homes can be built.
He and Faber pointed to rules regarding energy efficiency in construction as a culprit in driving up costs for developers. The code changes account for 30% to 35% of the cost of a new home, Woodmansee said.
“It’s time for the government officials, the local officials, to start fighting the state, because it’s not just our battle anymore,” he said.
“We’re literally tripping over dollars to pick up dimes,” Faber said.
George Kosovich, public health analyst for the county, presented a snapshot of today’s rental market.
A rent survey by the University of Washington shows the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the county is about $1,500 a month. In comparison, that number was $910 in 2015, he said.
The county’s own survey of rental properties on the market last spring showed a median price of $2,010 per month, well out of the reach of low income families, he said.
“For that mom making $19 an hour, there’s not anything on the market,” he said.
Unlike state food assistance programs or Medicaid, housing vouchers aren’t given to everyone who qualifies.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would have to quadruple the number of vouchers it gives out to get them into the hands of every household that qualifies, he said.
Vouchers also can’t be used on apartments that have rents that exceed the department’s payment standards. Rentals in Skagit County often cost more than the voucher can cover, Kosovich said.
At the same time, the vacancy rate on apartments in the county has increased, from literally zero in 2015 to about 3.4% today. This means the market has loosened a bit in the past eight years, but that has not translated into lower rents, he said.
