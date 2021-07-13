In one of the more crowded fields for the primary election, four candidates are running for the Port of Skagit commissioner seat held by Bill Shuler.
Shuler, who has served as a commissioner since 2010, is not running for re-election.
While none of the candidates for the six-year term — Rebecca Skrinde, Mahlon Hull, Terry Sapp and Griffin Berger — have held elected office, all work in fields with ties to the port.
The two candidates with the most votes in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Skrinde, executive director of the Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley, said her work has prepared her to lead the port in its primary mission — fostering economic growth and creating living-wage jobs in a variety of sectors.
While Helping Hands is known primarily as the county’s largest food bank, under Skrinde the nonprofit has branched out into job training and education. The Port of Skagit’s role in job creation and business “aligns with what I find important in my work,” she said.
Skrinde said her experience serving in the Air Force and leading Helping Hands has fostered a strategic and innovative mindset in her, and prepared her to mediate disagreements and find common ground.
If elected, she said she wants to be a voice for those who rely on the food bank, and to explore how the port can support those living in poverty.
Skrinde would also be the first female Port of Skagit commissioner, which she said would bring a new perspective to the board.
“Its always been a passion of mine to serve,” she said. “I serve with Helping Hands, but I want to serve as Rebecca Skrinde.”
Hull, who served as an Air Force pilot and supervisor, said his experience managing flight missions gives him perspective into the port’s aviation role.
While in the Air Force, Hull supported emergency response to regions struck by disaster, which taught him management and effective communication skills, he said.
Hull ran for this seat when it was last up for election in 2015, but did not advance past the primary.
As a commissioner, he said he would foster the relationships he’s built with business owners in his port district, and talk to them about how the port can assist them.
“I have a lot of relationships (with business leaders) in east county,” he said. “They all have genuine concerns and expectations from the port.”
Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, talking with business owners about attracting companies to improve supply chains is more crucial than ever, Hull said.
One idea is to provide a remote workspace for companies such as Amazon or Boeing, he said. As these Seattle-based corporations consider the role of virtual work in their futures, he said the port could provide a business center for workers living in Skagit County.
Sapp said he would bring to the role knowledge of both agriculture and economics.
As a third-generation Skagit County farmer and owner of an 80-acre farm east of Sedro-Woolley, he understands both the importance of and struggles experienced by famers.
“The smaller parcel farms are on the verge of being lost, because they don’t fit the scaling values and dimensions that modern ag fits best,” Sapp said. “I am determined not to lose (small farms).”
As such, he said he would pursue efforts such as the ongoing rail distribution project in Conway, which will help small farmers distribute their goods to buyers.
“Just getting to a wider market is a tremendous challenge to small farmers,” Sapp said.
He said he also spent years working in government finance, studying and evaluating the economics of government bodies.
Sapp’s father was a longtime employee of Northern State Hospital, the current site of the SWIFT Center. He said he is particularly supportive of the port’s goal of developing the property into a hub for business, so it can serve the county in a new and crucial way.
Berger, who is 27, said his age is what really sets him apart from his opponents — and from elected officials in general.
“When you’re younger, you always look toward the future,” he said. “Any time you can have a diversity of opinions … it strengthens the overall outcome.”
Berger works as the operations manager for Sauk Farm southwest of Rockport, and has served as the president of the Puget Sound Food Hub for the past two years. Berger has been farming for 14 years, he said.
As a commissioner, Berger said he’d like to see some kind of financial support to help businesses get back on their feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he supports the port’s investment in high-speed internet infrastructure in underserved areas of the county, saying reliable internet access is a necessity for modern life.
“Internet is a utility and it should be provided to everyone like water or electricity. That’s the reality of living in the 21st century.”
Investments in job creation, specifically in agriculture, has been a specialty of the port, and something Berger would want to grow.
He said projects such as the farm incubator program Viva Farms, which the port has helped fund, have more than paid off for the county. Ideas like that should be supported.
“That little project that the Port of Skagit helped … even a small thing like that can have a massive impact,” he said. “It’s a small investment that led to long-term job creation.”
