Four people were taken to Skagit Valley Hospital on Thursday for treatment of injuries sustained in a vehicle collision east of Burlington.

The collision occurred about 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 20 and Memorial Highway.

According to a news release from the State Patrol, the collision occurred when the driver of one of the two vehicles involved failed to stop for a red light.

Those injured included the two drivers — a 42-year-old Kirkland man and a 61-year-old La Conner man — and their two passengers.

