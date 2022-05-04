Gavel

Free legal advice will be offered in Skagit County on May 12 during the annual Law Day Legal Clinic hosted by Skagit Legal Aid and the Skagit County Bar Association.

Volunteer attorneys will be available to give advice on civil legal issues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Cardinal Center at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.

A number of Zoom stations will be set up to confidentiality meet with off-site volunteer attorneys.

Consultations will be limited to 45 minutes, and Spanish and Mixteco interpreters will be available.

Those interested in legal advice can register at skagitlegalaid.org, or can walk in on the day of the clinic.

Volunteers can also register on the Skagit Legal Aid website.

According to a news release, civil legal issues generally include any non-criminal legal concerns affecting housing or property, immigration, wills and powers of attorney, and family law such as dissolutions, parenting plans, and child and spousal support.

Those seeking help with court fines or with having prior convictions vacated can also meet with attorneys.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.