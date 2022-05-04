...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Free legal advice will be offered in Skagit County on May 12 during the annual Law Day Legal Clinic hosted by Skagit Legal Aid and the Skagit County Bar Association.
Volunteer attorneys will be available to give advice on civil legal issues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Cardinal Center at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.
A number of Zoom stations will be set up to confidentiality meet with off-site volunteer attorneys.
Consultations will be limited to 45 minutes, and Spanish and Mixteco interpreters will be available.
Those interested in legal advice can register at skagitlegalaid.org, or can walk in on the day of the clinic.
Volunteers can also register on the Skagit Legal Aid website.
According to a news release, civil legal issues generally include any non-criminal legal concerns affecting housing or property, immigration, wills and powers of attorney, and family law such as dissolutions, parenting plans, and child and spousal support.
Those seeking help with court fines or with having prior convictions vacated can also meet with attorneys.
