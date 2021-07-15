MOUNT VERNON — Construction is expected to start in mid-August along Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon, following approval Wednesday of a contract with SRV Construction.
City Engineer Bill Bullock said the project includes sidewalk installation on the west side of Freeway Drive, bike lanes on both sides of the road and a center turn lane that will run from Karl's Paints and Supplies to just south of the College Way intersection.
He said the cost estimate was $2,089,000, and SRV's low bid came in about $2,005,000. Funding comes primarily from a federal transportation grant, though the city will contribute about $700,000.
Bullock said he was concerned about going out to bid this late in the construction season, and was pleased when four good bids came back.
His goal is to complete the project by the end of October. If that doesn't happen, parts of the project may be delayed until spring, so crews can count on better weather.
