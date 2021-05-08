ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School baseball team wrapped up its season Friday by splitting a doubleheader with Ferndale.
Ferndale won the first game 4-1 and Anacortes the second 10-7.
In the first game, Anacortes' Staely Moore pitched well after giving up a three-run, second-inning home run.
The Seahawks' Joseph Cutter and Eric Dotzauer had the only two Anacortes hits.
In the second game, Kevin McClellan struck out nine to get the pitching win, and Ben Fountain earned the save.
Fountain was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Logan Hilyer scored three runs, Hunter Berard had two RBI, and Jake Schuh had a single and two runs scored.
Anacortes finishes the season 8-6.
Lynden Lions 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lions beat the Cubs to drop Sedro-Woolley's record to 9-4.
SOFTBALL
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Sehome Mariners 3
ANACORTES — Riley Pirkle hit a three-run walk-off home run as the Seahawks beat the Mariners.
The Seahawks trailed 3-2 with two outs and no one on base in the final inning. Ari Bickley and Kayleigh Sill hit singles, and Pirkle ended the game with a home run to left-center field.
On the mound, Pirkle struck out 14.
Anacortes finishes its season at 6-8
FOOTBALL
La Conner Braves 41,
Darrington Loggers 0
DARRINGTON — The Braves won their fourth consecutive game to finish the season 4-1.
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves swept the Wolves to improve to 9-0.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes shut out the Lions.
Mount Vernon Christian improved to 5-3, while Concrete finished its season 2-8.
BOYS' SOCCER
Squalicum Storm 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks were shut out in their season finale.
They finish the season 3-5-2.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6,
Coupeville Wolves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Hurricanes closed out their season with a shutout win over the Wolves.
Mount Vernon Christian (6-0) outscored its opponents this season 55-0.
"Knowing there was not a state title to play for this season, the girls set different goals to achieve: go undefeated and not give up any goals. We accomplished both goals with a hard-fought victory in our final game," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwest Conference South Region Championships
OAK HARBOR — Burlington-Edison senior Bode Brewer had quite a day n the final meet of the season.
He won the 100 (11.0 seconds), the 200 (22.6), the 400 (54.39) and ran a leg of the winning 1,600 relay team.
Brewer's time in the 100 was a school record, breaking the 1989 record of Paul Phillips.
Burlington-Edison finished second to Sedro-Woolley in boys' team scoring in the five-team meet.
Sedro-Woolley was helped to the win by Seth Sternhill-Tift, who won the 300 hurdles (43.12) and the pole vault (12-6).
Those to win two individual events apiece in the girls' meet were Mount Vernon's Kalyssa DeLaFuente (200 in 26.93 and 400 in 1:01.28); Sedro-Woolley's Lauren Benham (800 in 2:27.65 and 1,600 in 5:28.81); and Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek (100 hurdles in 16.05 and triple jump at 32 feet, 3 inches).
Anacortes won the girls' meet.
