BURLINGTON — Another day, another meet record for Jessica Frydenlund.
The Anacortes High School senior broke a 39-year-old record Friday at the 115th Skagit County Track and Field Championships.
Frydenlund won the girls' 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 37.97 seconds, easily eclipsing the 1984 meet record of 10:50.9 set by Mount Vernon's Diana Duryee.
On Wednesday, Frydenlund broke her own meet record in the 1,600.
On Friday, she also won the 800 (2:20.55) and ran the anchor leg of the winning 1,600 relay team (4:16.63).
Frydenlund's efforts held the Seahawks to the girls' team title, while Sedro-Woolley won the boys' title.
Three other athletes won multiple events Friday.
While Mount Vernon's Parker Halgren won the girls' 100 (12.89) and 200 (26.49), La Conner's Tommy Murdock won the boys' 110 hurdles (15.77) and 300 hurdles (40.10), and Sedro-Woolley's Kiersten Hendrickson won the girls' 400 (1:00.78) and long jump (15 feet, 7 1/2 inches).
Over the course of the three-day meet, three other athletes won multiple individual events.
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer followed up his Wednesday win the boys' 1,600 with a Friday win in the 800 (1:59.03), Sedro-Woolley's Aidan Johnson followed up his discus win with the boys' shot put title (43-7 3/4), and Burlington-Edison's Annika Mason followed up her shot put win with a title in the discus (103-11 1/2).
Two girls' relay records fell Friday.
The Sedro-Woolley team of Fairah Lee, Tasia Pinney, Lyla Self and Raven Storie ran 50.14 to break the record in the 400 relay, while Mount Vernon's Finnly Defrancisco, Nora Chennault, Elise Pickering and Halgren ran 1:46.09 to set the record in the 800 relay.
The previous marks were 50.47 in the 400 relay (Burlington-Edison, 2018) and 1:46.86 in the 800 relay (Anacortes, 2018).
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 16,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 1
MOUNT VERNON — Dylan Jacobs had three hits as the Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a Northwest Conference win.
Jacobs was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Baird Brewer was 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored.
Quinn Swanson, Bode Webb and Moi Lucatero each drove in two runs.
Mount Vernon, 13-2 in conference and 16-4 overall, earned a share of the conference title with Anacortes and Lynden.
Mount Vernon will open the district playoffs May 6.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs closed out the regular season with a Northwest Conference win.
Sedro-Woolley, 6-9 in conference and 8-11 overall, will open the district playoffs May 6.
Anacortes Seahawks 12,
Meridian Trojans 4
BELLINGHAM — Staley Moore pitched five strong innings and drove in three runs as the Seahawks closed out the regular season with a win.
Anacortes, 13-2 in conference and 16-4 overall, earned a share of the conference title with Mount Vernon and Lynden.
While Moore had a home run, Andrew Van Egdom was 3-for-3 with a double, and Xavier Pateli and Jacob Hayes each had two hits.
"Meridian is a tough place to play. So, it's a good win," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp sad. "We've had a great regular season, and now we have a week to get ready for the district tournament."
The Seahawks will play their first district tournament game May 6.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6,
Lynden Lions 1
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs scored three seventh inning runs to ensure the Northwest Conference win.
While Olivia Collins earned the complete-game pitching win, Keira Cantu was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Jasmine Bylsma-1 for-2 with two RBI, Collins 2-for-4, and Natalie Zastoupil 1-for-3.
"It was a great team win for us tonight," Mount Vernon coach Bob Cyr siad. "We have been so close lately just coming out on the wrong side. It is nice for them to finally get rewarded for playing so well."
Cyr said shortstop Leslie Escamilla played strong defense, making three plays deep in the hole for outs.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Blaine Borderites 2
BLAINE — The Tigers handed the Borderites their first Northwest Conference loss.
Burlington-Edison is 8-1 in conference and 10-4 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 8,
Anacortes Seahawks 7
FERNDALE — The Seahawks fell to the Golden Eagles in a Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes is 1-10 in conference and 3-11 overall.
