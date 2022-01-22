...AIR STAGNATION OUTLOOK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this
weekend into next week which could result in deteriorating air
quality next week.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared for a prolonged period of poor air quality.
ANACORTES — Camryn Kerr put together a big game Friday night as the Anacortes High School girls' basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 57-39.
Anacortes, 3-7 in Northwest Conference play and 4-9 overall, snapped a two-game losing streak.
Kerr finished with 24 points, including 18 in a first half in which the Seahawks built an eight-point lead.
Sedro-Woolley (1-8 in conference and 3-11 overall) had Abby Virata score 17 points and Mabel Gahan 15.
"We’re struggling getting points from our bench, and supporting cast," Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby said. "As a team we’re shooting about 15 to 19%. That makes it hard to win games."
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 56,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 47
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs bounced back from a Wednesday loss to beat the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference game.
Quinn Swanson had 25 points for Mount Vernon, while Notah Edwards and DeVari Davis each finished with eight.
"It was good to be back at our home court after a difficult game on Wednesday," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Mount Vernon trailed 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, but took a 29-23 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs are 9-1 in conference and 10-2 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 61,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 49
OAK HARBOR — Zach Watson scored 23 points as the Tigers picked up their fifth consecutive win.
Connor Anderson added 15 points for a Burlington-Edison team that improved to 7-2 in the Northwest Conference and 9-4 overall).
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 65,
Concrete Lions 23
CONCRETE — Julian Pedrosa and Billy DeJong each scored 10 points as the Hurricanes won the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
"Our pressure definitely caused the Concrete guards trouble," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "When we are able to get points in transition, we are at our best. We did a great job of that tonight."
Concrete (0-7 in league and 1-11 overall) was led by nine points from Owen Aamot.
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-1 in league and 9-3 overall.
