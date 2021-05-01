BURLINGTON — The Anacortes High School girls' track and field team won the title Friday afternoon at the five-school Tiger Relays.
The Seahawks scored 146 points to beat runner-up Burlington-Edison (130). Sedro-Woolley finished fourth.
In posting the team win, the Seahawks had wins from Jessica Frydenlund (1,600; 5 minutes, 34.48 seconds), Brigid Mack (discus; 108 feet, 1 inch) and Kaela Stevens (pole vault; 7-9).
They also won the distance medley and throwers relays.
Burlington-Edison's Gabriella MacKenzie won three individual events in the girls' meet.
The senior took the shot put (31-7), the javelin (93-11) and the high jump (tied Anacortes' Amy Aggergaard at 4-8).
Among other winners of individual girls' events were Sedro-Woolley's Alayna Melton (100 hurdles; 18.15) and Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud-Hinds (long jump; 15-2)
Lynden won the boys' meet. Sedro-Woolley was second, Burlington-Edison third and Anacortes fifth.
Among the winners of individual events in the boys' meet were Burlington-Edison's Malakhi Stevenson (110 hurdles; 17.20) and Dane Hansen (high jump; 6-0); and Sedro-Woolley's Seth Sternhill-Tift (pole vault; 12-6) and Jadyn Lee (triple jump; 39-4 3/4).
FOOTBALL
Darrington Loggers 26,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Loggers connected on a 65-yard pass play on the first play from scrimmage and rolled from there.
Offensively, Concrete was led by 71 yards rushing from fullback Hunter Olmstead and 45 yards rushing from Corbin Coggins.
The Lions came close to scoring at the end, but Darrington got a defensive stop at the 3-yard line to preserve the shutout.
Concrete is 0-4.
BASEBALL
Burlington-Edison Tigers 16,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 3
DEMING — The Tigers handled the Mountaineers to improve to 7-4.
SOFTBALL
Burlington-Edison Tigers 10,
Sehome Mariners 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers shut out the Mariners to improve to 7-5.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 14,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — Sydney Sharkey scored four goals as the Hurricanes remained undefeated.
Sharkey, a senior captain who normally plays center defender, moved up to forward in the second half to get her scoring opportunities.
Kylee Russell finished with three goals, Caitlin Vanderkooy and Bella Gingerich two each, and Ruthie Rozema, Sophia Schmaus and Emily Russell one each.
Gingerich scored her two goals in the second half after playing the first half as goalkeeper.
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-0 and La Conner 0-3.
BOYS' SOCCER
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2,
Grace Academy Eagles 0
MARYSVILLE — Julian Pedrosa and Nathan Schmaus had goals as the Hurricanes picked up the win.
Mount Vernon Christian goalie Matt Wyatt stopped a penalty kick in the first half, and the Mount Vernon Christian defense only allowed about three other legitimate scoring opportunities.
The Hurricanes are 4-2.
Orcas Island Vikings 6,
La Conner Braves 0
EASTSOUND — The Braves were shut out to fall to 1-4-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coupeville, Orcas Island at Mount Vernon Christian
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian had the top four boys' finishers — and five of the top six — to handily finish atop the team scoring.
The Hurricanes' Devin Van Zanten, Alexander Hoksbergen, Davis Fogle and Mitchell Hall finished 1-2-3-4, while Chase Campbell was sixth.
Van Zanten had a time of 18 minutes, 12.53 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Mount Vernon Christian was the only school to field a full team in the girls' race. Oliva Stone led the way by placing second.
