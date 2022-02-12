ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' swim team had a good first day Friday at the Northwest 2A District Championships.
Four swimmers had the top prelim times in a total of six individual events, and the Seahawks had the top times in each of the three relays.
The meet wraps up Saturday.
Anacortes' Ryan Horr had the top prelim times in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 48.50 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:52.10); Will McClintock was the fastest in the 50 freestyle (22.97) and 100 backstroke (57.31); Zachary Harris was fastest in the 200 individual medley (2:04.32); and Ethan Niessner was fastest in the 100 butterfly (56.16).
Niessner was second fastest in the 200 freestyle and Harris second fastest in the 100 breaststroke.
Sedro-Woolley's Peter Pusateri had the top prelim time in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.12) and was second fastest in the 50 freestyle.
Northwest 3A District Championships
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton had the top prelim times in two individual events.
The junior was fastest in the 200 freestyle (1:46.25) and the 100 butterfly (51.45) heading into Saturday's finals.
Mount Vernon also had Connor Gustafson qualify for the finals in the 500 freestyle (eighth in prelims) and its 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Boys' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 79,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 69
Overtime
BURLINGTON — The Tigers overcame a 19-point deficit to win their first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Burlington-Edison trailed by 19 points entering the fourth quarter, but scored 32 in the fourth and 16 in overtime to advance to a district semifinal game Monday against Sehome.
"I was proud of our heart and energy late in the game," Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
The Tigers, 13-6, had Connor Anderson finish with 23 points, Zach Watson with 18, Blaine Granberg with 14 and Bennett Howe with 14.
Howe scored all of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Lakewood Cougars 61,
Anacortes Seahawks 50
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks dropped their first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament, snapping a five-game win streak.
"We did a good job in the first half and had poor execution on both ends in the second half," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
Anacortes' John-Fritz Von Hagel finished with 19 points and Jacob Hayes with 12.
The Seahawks, 9-8, will play Squalicum in a loser-out game on Monday.
