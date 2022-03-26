ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School softball team beat Oak Harbor 14-11 on Friday in a Northwest Conference opener.
The Seahawks are 2-3 overall.
Anacortes overcame six errors on defense as Abby Ries and Sammie Baker each drove in four runs.
Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 21 and was 5-for-5 as a hitter.
Boys' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs notched their first win of the season with the shutout of the Pioneers.
Max Porter scored in the 38th minute off a free kick from about 30 yards out.
Porter's strike cleared a wall of Nooksack Valley defenders before dipping low, scraping past the far post and just to the right of a sprawling goalkeeper.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-3 in Northwest Conference play and 1-3-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 2,
Meridian Trojans 2
BELLINGHAM — Wesley Hunter and Cooper Barton had goals as the Seahawks earned the Northwest Conference tie.
Anacortes' Aiden Santos, Jack Eckardt had assists.
The Seahawks are 1-1-3 in conference and 2-1-3 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 0
LYNDEN — Anthony Andrade scored early in the second half to give the Tigers the Northwest Conference win.
Coach Ben MacKay said the scoring opportunity started when goalkeeper Ivan Garcia recognized a counterattacking opportunity and sent a long, pinpoint pass to Andrade who beat two defenders before getting the goal.
"Each game we’re making progress and getting better," MacKay said. "Our forwards in particular played with great energy today."
The Tigers are 3-1 in conference and 3-2 overall.
Track and Field
Bedlington Invitational
LYNDEN — Burlington-Edison's Calvin Absten and Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek each won two individual events in the 12-team meet.
While Absten won the boys' 100-meter dash (11.18 seconds) and the 200 (22.78), Vanderbeek took the girls' 100 hurdles (15.90) and 300 hurdles (49.29).
Other winners were Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox in the boys' triple jump (38 feet, 11 1/2 inches), Burlington-Edison's Jordyn Smith in the girls' javelin (103-8), and Burlington-Edison's Ezekiel Stansberry in the boys' pole vault (11-0).
Burlington-Edison also had wins in the boys' 400 relay (44.72) and the girls' sprint medley relay (4:32.06).
In team scoring, Burlington-Edison was first in the girls' meet and fourth in the boys' meet, Sedro-Woolley was third in boys and fifth in girls, and La Conner was 11th in boys and 12th in girls.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 11
FERNDALE — The Cubs won the Northwest Conference game.
They are 2-0 in conference and 3-1 overall.
Baseball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 13,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes dropped their Northwest 2B/1B League opener.
Mount Vernon Christian is 0-1 in league and 2-1 overall.
