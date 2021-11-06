ANACORTES — Jake Schuh and Brock Beaner scored touchdowns Friday as the Anacortes High School football team wrapped up its season with a 13-12 win over Everett.
The Seahawks finished the season 9-1 and on an eight-game win streak.
While Schuh had a rushing touchdown among his 158 yards on the ground, Beaner caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Rex Larson.
Larson was 11-for-17 for 119 yards passing.
Beaner and Hayden John each caught four passes, while Carson Portz caught three.
Sehome Mariners 28,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 27
BURLINGTON — The Tigers' season ended with the loss to the Mariners.
Burlington-Edison (5-3) held a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter before surrendering two touchdowns.
Tigers quarterback Zach Watson finished with 157 yards rushing and 174 yards passing. He rushed for touchdowns of 52 and 46 yards.
Burlington-Edison's other touchdowns came on a 9-yard run by Marquisse Pressley and an interception return from Calvin Absten.
On offense, Absten caught six passes for 120 yards.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 15,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 7
EVERETT — The Cubs wrapped up their season at 6-3 with a win over the Wildcats.
Connor Davis and Carsten Reynolds had rushing touchdowns. While Davis finished with 83 yards on the ground, Reynolds had 89.
Reynolds also passed for 34 yards. Each of his three completions went to Davis.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 28,
Meadowdale Mavericks 6
EDMONDS — The Bulldogs scored two defensive touchdowns for the second consecutive week on the way to wrapping up their season at 2-7.
Adrian Carrillo had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Taylor Saben returned an interception for a score.
Saben and Alex Fast had offensive touchdowns.
While Saben rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown, Fast rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Girls' Swimming
Northwest 2A District Prelims
ANACORTES — Anacortes junior Annaly Ellis had the top times in two individual events.
She qualified first for Saturday's finals in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.08 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:38.18).
Anacortes' Lindsay Brown qualified first in the 200 individual medley (2:16.85).
Others Anacortes swimmers to qualify for championship finals with top-three prelim times were Brown (No. 2 time in 100 breaststroke); Fiona Watkins (No. 2 in 200 freestyle, No. 2 in 100 freestyle); Sabine Hambleton (No. 2 in 100 freestyle, No. 3 in 50 freestyle); and Jazmyn Capron (No. 2 in 100 butterfly).
Burlington-Edison's Suhani Karwal had the No. 3 prelim time in the 500 freestyle, while Anacortes had the top prelim times in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Northwest 3A District Prelims
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Kathryn Lewis and Ella Blair qualified for district championship races.
Lewis advanced out of the 100 butterfly prelims with the seventh-fastest time (1:06.62), while Blair had the eighth-fastest time in the 100 freestyle (59.81).
The top eight in each event prelim advanced to Saturday's championship races.
Mount Vernon also had its 200 freestyle relay team advance.
