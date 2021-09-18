Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
LA CONNER — Friday Harbor proved too tough to handle Friday for the La Conner High School football team.
The Wolverines, who didn't play during last year's COVID-marred season, rolled to a 63-0 win in their third game of the season.
"We got pushed around on both sides of the ball. Friday Harbor is a young but talented team and I give them all the credit," La Conner coach Charlie Edwards said. "But there wasn't a single player on my team that gave up ... We had some bright spots, a few plays that worked. We just need to turn those into a few drives that work."
La Conner is 0-2.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 44,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — Connor Davis had a monster game as the Cubs rolled to their third straight shutout and their third game with 44 points or more.
Davis ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns and tallied 278 all-purpose yards.
Tyson Brown was 7-of-10 passing with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Jaydn Lee had a touchdown catch as part of a four-reception, 66-yard night, and Chance Supler ran for 54 yards and a touchdown.
The Cubs forced four turnovers and Michael Brumley had three tackles for loss.
Sedro-Woolley (3-0) has outscored its opponents 139-0.
Anacortes Seahawks 49
Shorecrest Scots 34
SHORELINE — The Seahawks improved to 2-1 with the win over the Scotts.
Mount Vernon vs. Burlington-Edison
The rivalry game between Mount Vernon and Burlington-Edison, which was to be the 116th matchup between the two, was postponed when Mount Vernon was unable to field enough players due to a positive COVID-19 test and resulting protocols.
Mount Vernon Athletic Director Jordan Sneva said both teams currently have full schedules, but the game will be rescheduled if possible.
Boys' Soccer
La Conner Braves 4,
Grace Academy Eagles 0
MARYSVILLE — Four players scored and the Braves (1-2) nabbed their first victory of the season.
Cameron Burks, Isa Rojas-Gonzales, Thomas Kitchen and Christian Fix scored for La Conner. Mason Wilson dished out two assists and Samuel Williams and Raymond Baker had one each.
Finn Hakenson was in goal for the shutout.
Providence Classic Christian 2,
Mount Vernon Christian 0
MOUNT VERNON — Providence Classical handed the Hurricanes (3-1) their first loss of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.