MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls' basketball team turned to its defense in the second half Friday night to beat Sedro-Woolley 69-42 in a Northwest Conference game.
“At halftime we talked about improving our defensive focus and intensity,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Our players took that message to the court and raised our defensive effort. The first two minutes of the third quarter really set the defensive tone for the rest of the game.”
The Bulldogs (6-7 in conference, 9-9 overall) outscored the Cubs 21-8 in the third quarter to take a 20-point lead heading into the final frame.
Maliyah Johnson led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Malia Garcia added 19.
Sedro-Woolley's Mabel Gahan scored 20 points and Abby Virata nine.
"These young ladies continue to work hard," Sedro-Woolley coach Danny Crosby said. "Unfortunately we’re still struggling at the free throw line and not having balance scoring is making it tough to stay competitive in games."
The Cubs are 1-10 in conference and 3-13 overall.
La Conner Braves 88,
Orcas Island Vikings 29
EASTSOUND — Rachel Cram scored 23 points to lead the Braves to the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
La Conner had four others score in double digits — Sarah Cook with 18 points, Ellie Marble with 15, Juna Swanson with 15 and Ellalee Wortham with 11.
"The girls came out and took care of business early," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "They forced several turnovers and turned them into transition points. As always, they played unselfish and created shots for each other."
The Braves are 9-0 in league and 16-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 61,
Concrete Lions 21
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes handled the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian, 8-1 in league and 13-2 overall, had Kylee Russell score 15 points and Allie Heino 13.
The Hurricanes also got senior Emma Droog onto the court for senior night.
Droog, who has missed the entire season after knee surgery last summer, was on the court to start the game. She scored a layup, and finished with two points.
Concrete, 0-10 and 3-13, had Payton Dickinson score 11 points, and Ashley Parker finish with nine points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 72,
Concrete Lions 15
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes scored 45 first-half points on the way to beating the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
"It was our senior night and all of our seniors scored which was great to see," Mount Vernon coach Pat Russell said. "It was good for our guys to bounce back from a tough loss with a strong defensive game that led to a good amount of transition points."
Mount Vernon Christian (7-2 in league and 11-4 overall) had Billy DeJong finish with 13 points and Julian Pedrosa with 11.
Concrete's Trevor Howard had five points, while Adam Culver and Owen Aamot had four apiece.
The Lions are 0-9 and 2-13.
