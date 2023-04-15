BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School baseball team delivered in the fourth and fifth innings Friday on the way to beating Mount Baker 9-4 in a Northwest Conference game.
The Tigers trailed 2-1 before scoring three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Hudson Nielsen was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Jakson Granger 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, and Jace Mason 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Levi Koopmans earned the complete-game pitching win. He allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Tigers are 5-4 in conference and 7-5 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Meridian Trojans 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the first three innings of the six-inning game on the way to remaining unbeaten in Northwest Conference play.
Mount Vernon's Baird Brewer was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, while Brady Collins, Dylan Jacobs and Bode Webb each drove in two runs.
Pitchers Brody Olmsted and Trey Devery combined to limit the Trojans to four hits and three walks while striking out eight.
The Bulldogs are 9-0 in conference and 12-2 overall.
Blaine Borderites 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BLAINE — The Borderites shut out the Cubs in a Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-6 in conference and 5-8 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 11,
Squalicum Storm 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks handled the Storm in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes pitcher Jake Andrew threw a complete game with eight strikeouts.
The Seahawks trailed 2-0 in the fifth inning when Jack Metcalf tied the game with a two-run double.
Jacob Hayes gave Anacortes the lead later in the inning with a two-run single, and a seven-run sixth inning broke the game open.
Jonathan Evans and Xavier Pateli each two hits for the Seahawks, and Andrew had a two-run single.
"Good win for us … Squally came ready to play," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "Jake threw well and we had some big hits. Jack Metcalf’s double was huge.”
Anacortes is 8-1 in conference and 11-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 10,
Darrington Loggers 0
LA CONNER — Liam Millenaar drove in five runs as the Hurricanes beat the Loggers in a six-inning Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 7-0 in league and 7-2 overall.
Millenaar was 2-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases, while teammate Trevor Blom was 3-for-4.
Pitchers Jordan Feddema and Ryan Boon limited Darrington to three hits.
While Feddema struck out five in his four innings on the mound, Boon struck out three in two innings.
"Start to finish we played a great ball game," Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. "I challenged the guys to swing the bat early and we started the game off with a single, single, single, double, and single."
Softball
Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Warriors in a nonconference game, snapping Sedro-Woolley's four-game win streak.
Sedro-Woolley is 8-3.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 15,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers used a 13-run second inning on the way to beating the Bayhawks in a four-inning Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison pitcher Lexi Saldivar allowed two hits, no walks and struck out nine over the four innings.
The Tigers' Peyton Locke, Sami Hundahl, Nell Mangold and Abigail Herrgesell were each 2-for-2 at the plate. Hundahl and Herrgesell each drove in two runs.
Burlington-Edison is 4-0 in conference and 6-3 overall. It has won five consecutive games.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 12,
La Conner Braves 3
FERNDALE — The Braves lost the nonleague game to the Golden Eagles.
La Conner is 0-11.
Girls' Tennis
Squalicum Storm 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 3
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to the Storm in a Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes had a singles win from Kaya Fountain (6-1, 6-0), and doubles wins from the teams of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn (6-3, 6-0), and Ava Hightower and Abby Ross (6-3, 6-2).
The Seahawks are 3-2 in conference and 5-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.