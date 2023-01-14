Burlington-Edison's Blaine Granberg takes a shot Friday during a game against Lakewood in Burlington.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' basketball team had a difficult first half Friday on the way to falling to Lakewood 73-67 in a Northwest Conference game.
The Tigers, who trailed by as many as 23 points in the first half, battled their way back to within four points of the Cougars in the second half.
"I'm proud of our second-half effort and that we competed hard until the end," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said.
Burlington-Edison's Blaine Granberg had 29 points, while Evan Ruiz had 20.
The Tigers are 3-6 in conference and 4-8 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 73,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 69
MOUNT VERNON — Quinn Swanson scored 42 points as the Bulldogs won in overtime to extend their win streak to six games.
Notah Edwards added 16 points for Mount Vernon.
The Bulldogs are 4-3 in conference and 8-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 58,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 47
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs led from start to finish on the way to snapping a five-game losing streak.
Sedro-Woolley's Ethan DeJong had 17 points, while Connor Cox had 15.
"It was great to get a win in front of the home crowd," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "We were able to take control of the game and play our way."
Sedro-Woolley is 2-6 in conference and 4-9 overall.
Concrete Lions 65,
Thorp Tigers 28
THORP — The Lions beat the Tigers in the nonleague game for their third consecutive win.
Concrete's Adam Culver had 24 points, while Josiah Rider had 17.
The Lions are 3-9 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Oak Harbor Wildcats 50,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 49
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs came up just short of the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference game.
Mount Vernon had two shots to win the game on the last possession but could not convert.
“Oak Harbor made one more play over the course of the game than we did,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Their size was a challenge for us and we missed too many free throws tonight.”
The Bulldogs' Eliza Lindsey and Tenaya Taylor each had 16 points, Malia Garcia had 10.
Mount Vernon is 2-6 in conference and 3-10 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 74,
Lakewood Cougars 30
LAKEWOOD — Chesah Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers beat the Cougars in the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison's Mia Whitlock had 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Claire Bishop and Malia Anderson each scored 10 points.
The Tigers are 6-2 in conference and 9-4 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 71,
Sedro-Woolley 27
FERNDALE — The Cubs fell to the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-8 in conference and 1-12 overall.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.