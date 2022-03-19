BURLINGTON — A couple of early mistakes Friday cost the Burlington-Edison High School boys' soccer team.
Coach Ben MacKay said miscues led to two early Squalicum goals, and the Tigers fell 3-0 in the Northwest Conference match.
Without those mistakes, the ending may have been different.
"When reviewing the number of passes completed, first touches, and time of possession, the game was numerically even — within one touch and one pass," MacKay said. "Unfortunately the scoreline doesn’t reflect that."
Burlington-Edison is 1-1 in conference and 1-2 overall.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Lakewood Cougars 4
Eight innings
LAKEWOOD — Levi Koopmans singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Tigers improved to 3-1.
Clayton O'Larey had two hits and a stolen base, Jackson Granger had a single and triple, and Bryson Lane had a two-run single in the sixth inning to tie the score.
O’Larey earned the pitching win. He worked three innings of relief, striking out six, walking two and giving up two hits.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 9,
Mariner Marauders 1
EVERETT — The Hurricanes broke open a tie game in the fourth inning on the way to winning their season opener.
Mount Vernon Christian's Alec Flury was 2-for-5, Nathan Symmank 2-for-4, Liam Millenaar 2-for-4, and Jordan Boon 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Jordan Feddema had six strikeouts in three innings on the mound, and Symmank had six strikeouts in four innings.
The Hurricanes had no errors.
"I told our team that this is the best overall baseball we have played in our short two-year history," coach John Burmeister said.
Meadowdale Mavericks 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
LYNNWOOD — The Cubs lost the nonconference game to fall to 0-2.
Darrington Loggers 7,
La Conner Braves 0
DARRINGTON — The Braves dropped their season-opener.
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 11,
Squalicum Storm 5
Eight Innings
BELLINGHAM — Behind 4-0 early, the Bulldogs bounced back to win in extra innings.
Dakota Brown went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Jasmine Bylsma was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Natalie Zastoupil was 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Sydney Snyder was 2-for-5.
"We were disciplined at the plate and made their pitcher throw a lot of pitches. It really paid off late in the game," coach Robert Cyr said.
Brown and Olivia Collins combined on the mound to give up five hits with 12 strikeouts.
Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 10,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6
EDMONDS — The Cubs lost the nonconference game to fall to 1-1.
Darrington Loggers 12,
La Conner Braves 2
DARRINGTON — The Braves dropped their season-opener.
Girls' Tennis
Bellingham Bayhawks 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
