BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' basketball team had a tough time Friday night with Lynden.
Lynden beat Burlington-Edison 63-38 to drop the Tigers to 3-5.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 68,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 60
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs overcame a slow start to improve to 5-3.
After trailing at halftime 33-25 and falling behind by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, the Bulldogs got going. They took a four-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
"It was a battle of two halves," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Liam Johnston finished with 19 points for the Bulldogs, while Van Stroosma scored a season-high 14.
"It was fun to see him hit his shots tonight," Valentine said of Stroosma.
Anacortes Seahawks 57,
Sehome Mariners 40
ANACORTES — Four days after suffering their first loss of the season, the Seahawks beat the Mariners.
Michael Aggergaard led Anacortes (6-1) with 11 points.
Coach Brett Senff said Jacob Hayes (seven points, nine rebounds) played well, as did Treyton Wilbur, who provided a spark with his defensive and offensive energy.
Squalicum Storm 71,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 39
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Mariners to drop to 1-7.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 62,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 58
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes dropped their second consecutive game to fall to 5-4.
Mount Vernon Christian, which beat Friday Harbor 94-73 earlier in the season, was led by 15 points from Ben Rozema, 14 from Canaan VanderArk and 10 from Bill DeJong.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 48,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 17
FRIDAY HARBOR — Allie Heino scored 12 points as the Hurricanes improved to 8-1.
Emma Droog chipped in nine points for Mount Vernon Christian.
"It was a pretty rough and sloppy game," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. "We found some better execution of halfcourt sets to put distance between us and Friday Harbor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.