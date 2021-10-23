featured Friday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison football team beats Sedro-Woolley By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Oct 23, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Burlington-Edison quarterback Zach Watson carries the ball Friday against Sedro-Woolley. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School football team picked up a big win Friday night.The Tigers beat Sedro-Woolley 21-6 to improve to 5-1 this season."Our kids played hard, start to finish," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "It was good to see a strong week of preparation culminate in a win. Our scout team was phenomenal all week." Quarterback Zach Watson had a hand in all three Burlington-Edison touchdowns, running for two and throwing for one.Watson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Bennett Howe, and had rushing touchdowns of 13 and 4 yards.He finished with 39 yards passing and 102 rushing.The Tigers led 21-0 before Sedro-Woolley scored its lone points in the fourth quarter.Sedro-Woolley is 5-2 and has lost two consecutive games.The matchup with Burlington-Edison was important in terms of the Northwest 2A Conference standings. Burlington-Edison is 3-1 and Sedro-Woolley 2-2.Stanwood Spartans 40,Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs lost to the Spartans to fall to 0-7.Friday Harbor Wolverines 56,La Conner Braves 0FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves lost to the Wolverines to fall to 0-5. More from this section Get to Know: Brien Reed Posted: 36 minutes ago. Skagit Valley College volleyball team sweeps Olympic Posted: 10:30 a.m. Debate Corner: Adoption 'racket' comment was degrading Posted: 1 a.m. State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 Skagit Women's Alliance and Network honors six women at annual event Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Burlington-edison High School Sedro-woolley High School La Conner High School Mount Vernon High School Burlington-edison High School Football Team Sedro-woolley Zach Watson Touchdown Sport American Football Win Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails back open after wolves captured Authorities searching for missing Stanwood girl Burlington woman finds success with hugelkultur farming State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Vaccine mandate results in staff changes for Anacortes hospital, school distsrict Tweets by goskagit
