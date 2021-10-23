BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School football team picked up a big win Friday night.
The Tigers beat Sedro-Woolley 21-6 to improve to 5-1 this season.
"Our kids played hard, start to finish," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "It was good to see a strong week of preparation culminate in a win. Our scout team was phenomenal all week."
Quarterback Zach Watson had a hand in all three Burlington-Edison touchdowns, running for two and throwing for one.
Watson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Bennett Howe, and had rushing touchdowns of 13 and 4 yards. He finished with 39 yards passing and 102 rushing.
The Tigers led 21-0 before Sedro-Woolley scored its lone points in the fourth quarter.
Sedro-Woolley is 5-2 and has lost two consecutive games. Connor Davis led the Cubs with 99 yards on 15 carries, and Carsten Reynolds scored Sedro-Woolley's only touchdown, but the Cubs were hindered by several critical fumbles on the rainy night on the soggy field.
Reynolds was 4-of-7 passing for 39 yards. Jaydn Lee had three receptions for 30 yards, and Davis had 15 tackles.
The matchup with Burlington-Edison was important in terms of the Northwest 2A Conference standings. Burlington-Edison is 3-1 and Sedro-Woolley 2-2.
Stanwood Spartans 40,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs lost to the Spartans to fall to 0-7.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 56,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves lost to the Wolverines to fall to 0-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.