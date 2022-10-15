BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School football team fell Friday to the best Class 2A team in the state.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School football team fell Friday to the best Class 2A team in the state.
The Tigers lost to Lynden 35-23 in a Northwest 2A Conference game.
"Our kids took on a great challenge tonight and met it head on," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "They continue to choose to get better each week and played with tremendous heart."
Lynden (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state Associated Press Class 2A poll and is No 1 in the state RPI.
Burlington-Edison is 1-4 in conference and 2-5 overall.
The Tigers' Hamza Abdalle-McDermott scored two touchdowns — one on an 80-yard run and one on a 15-yard pass play with quarterback Cade Knutzen.
Xavier Aguilar had the Tigers' other touchdown.
Knutzen passed for 89 yards, while Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza led the ground game with 103 yards on 12 carries.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 41,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 21
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell to the Golden Eagles in the Western 3A Conference game.
Mount Vernon is 0-5 in conference and 0-7 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 49,
Lakewood Cougars 14
LAKEWOOD — Kellen Soares and Jadyn Lee each scored twice as the Cubs beat the Cougars in the Northwest 2A Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-2 in conference and 5-2 overall.
Soares scored his two touchdowns on the ground. He had 35 yards rushing on five carries.
Lee, meanwhile, caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Carsten Reynolds and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Chance Supler led the Cubs with 149 yards rushing on 17 carries, while Reynolds passed for 83 yards, and Lee caught six passes for 69 yards.
Neah Bay Red Devils 2,
Concrete Lions 0
NEAH BAY — The Lions forfeited to the Red Devils.
Concrete is 0-6.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 67,
La Conner Braves 18
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to the Wolverines.
La Conner is 1-4 overall.
Boys' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Three Skagit County singles players advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.
Anacortes' Andrew VanEgdom and Colton Hong each won two matches, while Burlington-Edison's Spencer Betz had a bye and a win.
They were to play quarterfinal-round matches Saturday.
Meanwhile, two Skagit County doubles teams survived the first day of the state-qualifying tournament.
Moving into the quarterfinals were the Anacortes teams of Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis, and Matthew Rutz and Sawyer Nichols.
