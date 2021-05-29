BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team had four players score in double figures Friday on the way to beating Anacortes 68-37.
The Tigers had Gabriella MaKenzie finish with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Amey Rainaud-Hinds with 15 points, Sydney Reisner with 14 and Miranda Maskell 13.
"On offense they were able to drive into the paint too easily, which led to a lot of easy baskets on their end," Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. "It is too bad that there aren't playoffs this year because they would be in the mix for a state championship."
Burlington-Edison improved to 4-1.
Anacortes (3-1) had 10 points from Camryn Kerr.
Bellingham Red Raiders 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 39
BELLINGHAM — Despite 12 points from Abby Virata the Cubs fell to the Red Raiders.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-6.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 78,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 37
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs were no match for the Lyncs in falling to 1-5 this season.
Mount Vernon's Maliyah Johnson had 12 points, while Elizabeth Miller had 11.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 67,
Lummi Blackhawks 26
BELLINGHAM — A quick start to the second half put the game away for the Hurricanes.
Mount Vernon Christian scored 11 points in the first 90 seconds of the half on two 3-pointers by Caitlyn VanderKooy, a 3-pointer by Hannah VanHofwegen and put-back basket by Allie Heino.
VanderKooy finished with 16 points, VanHofwegen with 14 and Heino with 14.
The Hurricanes are 6-0.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lummi Blackhawks 62,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 50
BELLINGHAM — The Hurricanes had a four-game win streak snapped.
They are 4-2.
BOYS' TENNIS
Bellingham Red Raiders 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs were beaten in match that had been twice postponed because of rain.
