BURLINGTON — Sami Hundahl and Courtney Locke each drove in three runs Friday as the Burlington-Edison High School softball team beat Bellingham 16-2 in the play-in round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The Tigers, 8-12, are the seventh seed in the tournament.
Locke and Tate Atchley were each 2-for-3, while Ashtyn Higgins was 2-for-2 with two walks.
Burlington-Edison pitcher Lexi Saldivar allowed three hits, two walks and struck out six in the five-inning game.
The Tigers face second-seeded Lynden on Wednesday in Sedro-Woolley.
Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6
Eight innings
EVERETT — The Bulldogs' season came to an end in the first round of the Northwest 3A District Tournament at the Phil Johnson Ballfields.
Mount Vernon trailed by three runs in the sixth inning when Olivia Collins hit a two-run home run and Kiera Ruble a run-scoring sacrifice fly to tie the game.
In the eighth inning, Marysville-Pilchuck got the run it needed to advance in the tournament.
Ruble was 2-for-3 and Leslie Escamilla 2-for-4. Sydney Snyder had a three-run first inning home run.
"It was a great learning experience for the girls," Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said. "None of these girls have been to districts, so it meant a lot to get there."
Mount Vernon finishes its season at 10-10.
Track and Field
Northwest 2A Sub-District North Championships
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery and Heather Vanderbeek each won events on the five-team meet's final day.
While Montgomery tied for first in the boys' pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), Vanderbeek was first in the girls' 100-meter hurdles (15.25 seconds).
The top six finishers in each event and the next four best marks between the North and South advance to next week's district meet.
Northwest 2A Sub-District South Championships
DUVALL — Burlington-Edison finished first on both the boys' and girls' sides of the five-team meet.
The Burlington-Edison boys had wins from Calvin Absten in the 200 (22.84), Zach Watson in the long jump (20-10 1/2) and its 400 relay team (44.97), while Anacortes had wins from Parker Mong in the 3,200 (9:52.37) and Luke Hanson in the 110 hurdles (18.22).
In the girls' meet, Anacortes had wins from Caitlin Brar in the 800 (2:23.17), Jessica Frydenlund in the 3,200 (11:01.31), Breann Morgenthaler in the 100 hurdles (16.9), and its 400 relay team (52.01).
Burlington-Edison, meanwhile, had girls' wins from Jordyn Smith in the javelin (114-4), Annika Mason in the shot put (31-1 3/4), Jasmine Steward in the triple jump (33-4 1/4) and its 1,600 relay team (4:12.47).
Northwest 3A Sub-District North Championships
OAK HARBOR — Mount Vernon's Mikai Young, Justin Kiesser and Taylor Hoyer each won two individual events in the three-team meet.
Young took first in the boys' long jump (20-7 1/4) and triple jump (42-6 1/2), Justin Kiesser in the boys' 110 hurdles (18.84) and 300 hurdles (45.25), and Hoyer in the girls' 1,600 (5:38.82) and 3,200 (11:59.85).
Other Mount Vernon winners were Dalton Kurtz-Rios in the boys' 100 (11.78), Grace Crain in the girls' javelin (105-11), Finnly Defrancisco in the girls' triple jump (33-6) and the boys' 400 relay team (45.06).
Girls' Tennis
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — The Anacortes doubles team of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won two matches to advance into the tournament semifinals.
The pair had wins of 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 over Burlington-Edison's Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes and 6-3, 7-6 over Lynden's Sage Anderson and Grace Rice.
The Burlington-Edison doubles team of Haliegh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop won two of its three matches, and remains alive in the consolation bracket.
All Skagit County singles players were eliminated from the tournament.
