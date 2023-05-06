svh-202305xx-sports-Egbers-1.jpg
Bishop Blanchet's Max Herendeen tees off Friday during the Bill Egbers Memorial tournament at Skagit Golf and County Club west of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' golf team took the team title Friday at the annual Bill Egbers Memorial tournament.

The Tigers had a 3-over-par three-golfer total of 216 at Skagit Golf and Country Club to finish five strokes of runner-up Sumner.


