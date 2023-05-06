BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' golf team took the team title Friday at the annual Bill Egbers Memorial tournament.
The Tigers had a 3-over-par three-golfer total of 216 at Skagit Golf and Country Club to finish five strokes of runner-up Sumner.
Rex Wilson led Burlington-Edison to the title.
The junior had rounds of 73 and 70 to finish two strokes behind the leaders. He tied for the fourth-best two-round total of 143, but took fourth on a scorecard playoff.
The Tigers' Ian Powers and Wyatt Brownell tied for 11th at 147.
The individual title went to Max Herendeen of Bishop Blanchet, whose rounds of 71 and 70 left him at a 1-under-par 141.
Two other golfers — Conrad Chisman of Stanwood and Wes Bothell also finished at 141— but Herendeen won the title on a second playoff hole.
Burlington-Edison's Spencer Atkinson missed the first-round cut by shooting an 83, while Mount Vernon's Jackson Stahlecker also missed the cut with a first-round 93.
Track and Field
Stanwood Twilight
STANWOOD — Parker Halgren won two events to lead the Mount Vernon girls' team to a second-place team finish.
The junior was first in the 200-meter run in 26.48 seconds, and first in 400 in 1:02.21.
Two other Skagit County athletes placed first in two events in the nine-team meet.
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer was first in the boys' 800 (1:58.34) and first in the 1,600 (4:37.27), and La Conner's Tommy Murdock was first in the boys' 110 hurdles (15:19) and first in the 300 hurdles (39.33).
Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer was first in the girls' 3,200 (11:29.73), Mount Vernon's Tenaya Taylor first in the girls' discus (90-8), and La Conner's Morgan Huizenga first in the girls' high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).
Last Chance Invitational
KIRKLAND — Sedro-Woolley had five champions in the 12-team meet.
Makendra McCarty won the girls' 3,200 (12:06.35), Aiden Johnson the boys' discus (119-05), Chance Supler the boys' javelin (152-11), Jadyn Lee the boys' long jump (20-1 1/4) and Connor Cox the boys' triple jump (40-10).
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
The Seahawks beat the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
Single pro sets were placed for each of the singles and doubles matches.
Posting wins for Anacortes were singles players Aleena Aippersspach, Emily Toledo and Sophia Reed, and the doubles teams of Erin Kennedy/Kendall Flynn, Emilie Cross/Kaya Fountain and Abby Cross/Ava Hightower.
