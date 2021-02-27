BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School football team used two second-quarter touchdowns Friday night to beat Sedro-Woolley 14-13.
The touchdowns were scored by Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza and Dane Hansen.
Sanchez-Mendoza scored his touchdown on a run, while Hansen scored on a pass from quarterback Zach Watson. Gehrig Dabbs made both point-after kicks.
Like Burlington-Edison, all of Sedro-Woolley's scoring came in the first half.
"I am very proud of our team's ability to handle early adversity and respond to it," said Burlington-Edison coach Andy Olson. "Our football team fought for all four quarters and continuously improved throughout the game."
Sanchez-Mendoza finished with 92 yards rushing, while Watson had 52 yards rushing and 27 yards passing.
For Sedro-Woolley, Connor Davis rushed for 77 yards, and quarterback Kaden Plymale passed for 60 yards and ran for 31.
Plymale had a rushing touchdown and connected with Jadyn Lee on a pass play for the Cubs' other touchdown.
Burlington is 1-1 and Sedro-Woolley 0-2.
Squalicum Storm 38
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 24
MOUNT VERNON — Despite three touchdowns from quarterback Cole Williams, the Bulldogs fell for the second time this season.
Williams passed for 111 yards and a touchdown to Cads Pineda, and rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Mount Vernon (0-2) scored its other points on a field goal by Israel Reyna.
While Williams finished 9-for-11 passing, the Bulldogs had strong rushing nights from Victor Martinez and Taylor Saben.
Martinez rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries, and Saben had 86 yards on 14 carries.
Van Stroosma led the team on defense with 10 tackles and a sack, while Alex Fast had an interception.
Girls' Soccer
Lynden Lions 5
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
