DUVALL — Anacortes High School junior Amy Hanson won a pair of events Friday at the five-team Sub-District 2A South track and field meet.
Hanson won the girls' 100-meter hurdles in 16.13 seconds and the triple jump at 33 feet, four inches.
Other Anacortes winners on the second day of two-day meet were Brock Beaner (boys' 200, 22.83), Dylan Rowell (boys' 800, 2:02.93), Parker Mong (boys' 3,200, 9:43.28), Cate Griggs (girls' 800, 2:25.83), Jessica Frydenlund (girls' 3,200, 11:04.65) and Hanna Ferrario (girls' javelin, 105-3).
Anacortes also won the boys' 400 relay (43.46) and boys' 1,600 relay (3:32.66).
Burlington-Edison had winners in Stratton Brooks (boys' 110 hurdles, 16.59), Annika Mason (girls' shot put, 32-1), Malaki Ballenger (boys' discus, 126-11), Trapper Jacobson (boys' long jump, 20-7), and its girls' 1,600 relay team (4:14.89).
The meet served as a qualifier for the Northwest 2A District Championships on May 17 and May 19 in Bellingham.
Sub-District 2A North Championships
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley had no event winners on the second day of the two-day, five-team meet.
The meet served as a qualifier for the Northwest 2A District Championships on May 17 and May 19 in Bellingham.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 18,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs wrapped up the Northwest Conference season by making quick work of the Bayhawks.
Sedro-Woolley had 15 hits, and Kaylie Nurmi and Zoe Abbott combined to pitch a no-hitter in the four-inning game.
The Cubs' Braelyn Johnson was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, five RBI and three runs scored; Nurmi was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI; and Lola Wylie was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run scored.
The Cubs, 13-2 in conference and 17-3 overall, begin Northwest 2A District Tournament play on Wednesday in Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes Seahawks 21,
Sehome Mariners 20
ANACORTES — The Seahawks beat the Mariners in a play-in game for the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes, 5-14, will begin tournament play Wednesday in Sedro-Woolley.
Girls' Tennis
District 2A Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Three Skagit County doubles teams survived the first day of the tournament.
Burlington-Edison's GiGi Searle and Macee Holmes, Anacortes' Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn, and Anacortes' Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain each moved into the tournament quarterfinals.
While Cross and Fountain had to win twice to get into the quarterfinals, the other two teams followed up first-round byes with wins.
