LA CONNER — Jordan Feddema earned a complete-game pitching victory Friday as Mount Vernon Christian beat La Conner 20-3 in a high school baseball game.
Feddema, an eighth-grader in the first-year Hurricanes program, allowed one earned run and struck out six in the five-inning game.
At the plate, Mount Vernon Christian was led by junior Alec Flury, who went 2-for-3 with two singles and two walks. Flury also stole four bases.
"The team ran the bases well and approached the plate well," Hurricanes coach Luke Baeslack said. "The team did great and I am proud of all the work they have been doing."
After losing its first three games, Mount Vernon Christian has won two straight to improve to 2-3.
Softball
Darrington Loggers 11-13
Concrete Lions 2-2
DARRINGTON — The Lions dropped both games of the doubleheader.
They are 0-4.
