MOUNT VERNON — The Coupeville High School baseball team scored a late run Friday to edge its way past Mount Vernon Christian 4-3 in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Coupeville scored three runs in the first inning before Mount Vernon Christian tied the game in the fifth.
"We gave up three runs in the first inning and then locked it in after that," Hurricanes coach John Burmeister said. "Our pitchers threw strikes and kept us in the game."
Alec Flury allowed five hits and struck out four in six innings on the mound, while Nathan Symmank allowed one hit and struck out one in his one inning of work.
Mount Vernon Christian's Joel Votipka went 2-for-3 and Flury was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-4 in league play and 8-4 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Lynden Lions 4
Eight innings
ANACORTES — Lucca Dumas singled in Jake Schuh with two outs in the eighth inning to hand the Seahawks the Northwest Conference win.
Anacortes led 4-0 early on two-run homers by Jacob Hayes and Erik Dotzauer.
Lynden tied the game in the sixth inning.
Anacortes pitcher Staely Moore allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, while Riley Mitchell worked out of jams in the seventh and eighth innings.
"It was an outstanding high school baseball game," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "It was a great atmosphere and two good teams competing at a very high level. Both teams got better tonight."
Anacortes is 8-4 in conference and 11-6 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 12,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning and seventh in the fourth to roll to the Northwest Conference win.
Burlington-Edison pitcher Will Corcoran allowed one run on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking none.
Jaxon Thurmond and Levi Koopmans each had two hits for the Tigers, who are 8-4 in conference play and 11-5 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 3
DEMING — The Cubs beat the Mountaineers to improve to 5-6 in Northwest Conference play and 5-8 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 12,
Blaine Borderites 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs beat the Borderites to improve to 9-2 in Northwest Conference play and 11-5 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 13,
La Conner Braves 7
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to the Vikings to fall to 1-7 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 1-8 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8,
Blaine Borderites 1
BLAINE — The Bulldogs dominated the Borderites in the Northwest Conference match.
Christopher Soto and Angel Casillas each scored three goals, while Israel Reyna and Brandon Caro had one apiece.
Mount Vernon only scored twice in the first half.
"I was pleased with the last 20 minutes of the game," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "The first 60 was not our best soccer."
The Bulldogs are 10-1 in conference and 11-1 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers beat the Pioneers in the Northwest Conference match.
Burlington-Edison is 6-4-1 in conference play and 6-5-1 overall.
Lynden Lions 1,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
LYNDEN — The Lions beat the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes is 3-5-3 in conference play and 4-5-3 overall.
Softball
Lynden Christian Lyncs 13,
Anacortes Seahawks 8
LYNDEN — The Seahawks dropped the Northwest Conference game to fall to 4-4 in conference and 5-7 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 28,
La Conner Braves 8
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to the Vikings to fall to 0-6 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 0-8 overall.
