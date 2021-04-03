LA CONNER — The Mount Vernon Christian baseball team wrapped up its inaugural high school season Friday.
The Hurricanes lost to Orcas Island 12-2 in a five-inning game.
"It was a great first season for our new program," coach Luke Baeslack said. "The young men on the team really forged the way for the years to come. They laid a great foundation for others to come and play on."
The Hurricanes finished 2-7-1.
Darrington Loggers 16,
La Conner Braves 6
DARRINGTON — The Braves fell to the Loggers to drop to 0-8.
SOFTBALL
Darrington Loggers 23,
La Conner Braves 4
DARRINGTON — The Braves fell to the Loggers to drop to 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.