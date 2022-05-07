BURLINGTON — Jackson High School golfer Jacob Kang won the 39th Bill Egbers Memorial Tournament on Friday on the first hole of a playoff.
Kang and Ethan Evans of Mercer Island each had rounds of 70 and 69 at Skagit Golf & Country Club to force the playoff.
Baylor Larrabee of Ferndale finished third, beating Akshay Anand of Redmond in a chip-off. Each had a two-round total 140.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was held for the first time since 2019. It included 15 teams and 35 individuals.
Tournament host Burlington-Edison had three golfers survive the morning cut and finish among the top 44.
Payson Atkinson tied for 22nd (76-74—150), Rex Wilson tied for 24th (71-80—151) and Spencer Atkinson finished 42nd (78-83—161).
Grace Lee of Bellevue had a two-round 149 to tie for 17th and finish as the top girls' golfer.
Mead won the team title and Burlington-Edison placed fifth.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Everett Seagulls 2
Eight innings
BELLINGHAM — Alex Rolfson singled in Quinn Swanson in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Bulldogs won the Northwest 3A District Tournament game at Sehome High School.
Mount Vernon trailed 2-0 until tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Rolfson went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Mount Vernon starting pitcher Xavier Neyens surrendered one run on four hits over four innings, striking out seven.
The win sent the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (15-6) into a district tournament quarterfinal-round game Saturday against fourth-seeded Meadowdale.
Softball
Nookack Valley Pioneers 10,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
EVERSON — The Pioneers shut out the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes is 6-7 in conference and 7-10 overall.
Track and Field
Stanwood Twilight Invite
STANWOOD — Mount Vernon's Finnly Defranciso won two events in the five-team meet.
The sophomore won the girls' long jump (16 feet) and the triple jump (33-9).
Mount Vernon had three other event winners — Mikai Young in the boys' triple jump (40-11), Luke Wright in the boys' long jump (20-3) and Adrian Carrillo in the boys' discus (121-8 1/2).
La Conner had a champion in Morgan Huizenga (girls' high jump, 4-10), and Mount Vernon Christian had champions in Owen Heinze (boys' 200 meters, 23.27 seconds), Avery McCullough (girls' 400, 1:05.39), Kayla Van Hofwegen (girls' 3,200, 12:57.66), Jaden Kuipers (boys' javelin, 136-5) and Cody De Vlieger (boys' pole vault, 11-0).
La Conner also won the girls' 400 relay (55.36).
Last Chance Invitational
KIRKLAND — Sedro-Woolley senior Heather Vanderbeek won two events in the 10-team meet.
She placed first in the girls' 100-meter hurdles (15.95 seconds) and first in the triple jump (33 feet, 2 3/4 inches).
Sedro-Woolley also had Jadyn Lee place second in the boys' triple jump (41-4), Baylor Virata third in the boys' javelin (127-1) and Alayna Melton third in the girls' 100 hurdles (17.61).
