A Concrete comeback in the first half wasn't enough Friday to help the Lions keep up with a high-scoring La Conner High School football team.
The Lions tied the game in the first half 14-14 after falling behind 14-0, but La Conner rolled from there to the 48-14 victory.
"They played really well," Braves head coach Jeff Scoma said of his team. "It's been a weird season because of COVID ... we didn't have typical training camp before the season, but every week they've improved, every week they've taken the next step in proving the offense and understanding what we're trying to do."
Hal Ikebe scored three touchdowns and topped 100 yards rushing; Cole Hagen scored two touchdowns and racked up over a hundred yards as well.
"The offensive line opened a lot of holes," Scoma said. "We had over 300 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns."
The Braves improved to 2-1.
Concrete lost six of its 18 players to injury during the game, including quarterback Owen Aamot, who was 9-of-18 with a touchdown and an interception before suffering an ankle injury.
"Starting out the game with four missing starters at skilled positions definitely did not start out well for us. When that happens and you put young players in positions they’re not used to playing, you put players at risk of injuries and that’s exactly what happened to us by the time the game was over," Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said.
Robert Reed had five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown for Concrete (0-3). Fullback Hunter Olmstead had 71 yards on 14 carries.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — Tied with the Seahawks at halftime, Mount Vernon scored a trio of goals in the second half.
Angel Jimenez, who had scored the equalizer in the first half off an Angel Casillas-Gil assist, scored his second goal of the game on a penalty kick to break the 1-1 tie.
Sergio Garduño-Mendez and Christopher Soto also scored for the Bulldogs (6-0). Soto and Garduño-Mendez assisted each other's goal.
Aiden Pinson scored the Seahawks' goal off an assist by teammate Matt Rutz.
Anacortes coach Darren Bell called his young team's effort "phenomenal."
"We made them earn this one," he said.
Anacortes fell to 2-4.
Sehome Mariners 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers held firm against the defending state champion Mariners until a late goal broke the tie.
Agustin Guillen scored the goal for Burlington-Edison (2-3).
"Our boys dominated possession, created good chances to score, but we couldn’t finish enough of them," Tigers coach Ben MacKay said.
He said Burlington-Edison got good play from Edwin Vejar Quevedo in the midfield and also credited forwards Guillen, Junior Maturana, Anthony Andrade, Conner Mackey and Jordan Gomez.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Wildcats shut out the Cubs to drop Sedro-Woolley to 1-6.
"This was the third game in one week and the boys were having to dig deep. Our touch and passes weren't what they needed to be but they fought until the very last minute," Cubs coach Natalie Sakuma said. "It was a great team effort physically but having key players out due to injuries is taking its toll."
Softball
Squalicum/Bellingham 4, Burlington-Edison 2
Squalicum/Bellingham 7, Burlington-Edison 0
BURLINGTON — A combined Squalicum/Bellingham team handed the Tigers (6-3) two losses in a doubleheader.
Courtney Locke had two hits in the closer game, and Lexi Saldivar struck out four opponents in five innings.
Young struck out 11 batters in the other game.
Girls' Tennis
Sehome Mariners 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BELLINGHAM — Emily Chavez won at No. 4 singles 7-5, 6-1 while the doubles team of Torrie Nasin and Lauryn Wilson won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
"Emily Chavez hustled and ran down every ball. She had great focus," Cubs coach Janine Van Liew said.
She said the Cubs also got great play from Nasin and Wilson, as well as No. 3 singles player Katie Hegeson, who forced a 2 1/2-hour match to a super tiebreaker.
Bellingham 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BELLINGHAM — The Red Raiders won all but one match in the Northwest Conference clash with the Tigers.
Hillary Ruiz won 7-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Burlington-Edison.
"Her mental strength and determination helped her win a long first set. She did a great job moving her opponent around the court and picking her time to hit a winner," Tigers coach Joel Wasson said.
