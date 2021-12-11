LA CONNER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team used a scorching start Friday to defeat Mount Vernon Christian 66-13.
The Braves outscored the Hurricanes 29-4 in the first quarter and led 43-7 at halftime.
"We played a complete game from start to finish," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "We played excellent defense, shared the ball (21 assists) and ran the floor very well. A nice all-around game for our girls."
Ellie Marble scored 19 points, Josie Harper scored 16, Juna Swanson had 14 points, and Sarah Cook added 13 for the the Braves, who stayed unbeaten at 5-0.
Marble had 14 rebounds and five assists, Cook and Ellalee Wortham each had eight rebounds, Swanson had six assists, Harper added five assists, and Rachel Cram had seven rebounds and five assists for La Conner.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 60,
Blaine Borderites 28
BURLINGTON — Amey Rainaud scored 20 points to lead the Tigers over the Borderites in a Northwest Conference game.
Analise Slotemaker pulled down 12 rebounds, and Adria Ray, Lily Atkins and Jordyn Smith each scored eight points for the Tigers, who improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in league play.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 53,
Concrete Lions 32
FRIDAY HARBOR — Payton Dickinson played a strong all-around game for Concrete, but the Lions fell to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Dickinson had her second double-double in a row, with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Parker finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 62,
La Conner Braves 50
LA CONNER — Nick Wyatt scored 16 points and Matt Wyatt and Xander Hoksbergen each added 10 to lead Mount Vernon Christian to the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
"Any time you beat a La Conner team in La Conner, you have accomplished something good," said Hurricanes coach Pat Russell.
Isaiah Price scored 15 points for La Conner, but Mount Vernon Christian outscored the Braves 36-21 in the first half.
Myles Syzdik added 15 points for the Braves, on five 3-pointers.
"I was proud of our boys tonight," La Conner coach CJ Woods said. "We played hard and always stayed competing."
Anacortes Seahawks 50,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 32
NOOKSACK — John-Fritz Von Hagel scored 16 points to lead Anacortes to the Northwest Conference victory.
Braden Thomas added 11 points and Jacob Hayes scored 10 for the Seahawks, who improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in league play.
"It was a good battle and the Nooksack kids were ready to go," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "I thought the difference was execution on offense in the fourth quarter for us."
Friday Harbor Wolverines 60,
Concrete Lions 21
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines defeated Concrete in the Northwest 2B/1B League game, dropping the Lions to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.