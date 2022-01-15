prep sports

ISSAQUAH — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team met its match Friday night.

The Braves, who won their first 11 games to start the season, fell to Eastlake 45-43 in a nonleague contest.

Eastlake is an undefeated Class 4A team that has the fourth-best ratings percentage index number among Class 4A teams in the state, while La Conner plays in Class 2B.

The Braves led 29-18 at halftime before being held to 14 second-half points.

Eastlake took the lead with under a minute to play. La Conner had a shot to win the game with 1.4 seconds left, but it was just off the mark.

"I am proud of the girls for battling through all of the adversity they faced in the second half of the game," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "They still almost pulled it out. This game will be a great learning experience for us moving forward."

Josie Harper scored 16 points for La Conner, while Juna Swanson finished with 14.

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 48,

Sequim Wolves 45

MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs rallied from a seven-point deficit with three minutes to play to earn the nonleague win over a Wolves team that had lost only once this season.

Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia scored 25 points, while Maliyah Johnson and Ella Burton each had nine.

The Bulldogs (8-6) were playing their fourth game in four nights.

“We were flat at times in the third and fourth quarters, which you would expect playing four games in a row," Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. "But this is a group of kids that loves to compete, that refuses to lose in close games and that made winning plays in the final minutes.”

In the final 30 seconds, Garcia’s offensive rebound and put-back gave the Bulldogs a 46-45 lead. Then a steal by Johnson led to a Ella Burton breakaway lay-in to end the game.

Snohomish Panthers 54,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 49

SNOHOMISH — The Tigers (8-3) lost their second consecutive game, falling to the Panthers in the nonleague contest.

Amey Rainaud had 11 points for Burlington-Edison, while Analise Slotemaker had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Friday Harbor Wolverines 64,

Concrete Lions 21

CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.

Boys' Basketball

Friday Harbor Wolverines 67,

Concrete Lions 22

CONCRETE — Playing for the first time in about three weeks, the Lions fell to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.

Owen Aamot scored 11 points for Concrete 1-8.

