...TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL
WASHINGTON COAST, STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA COAST, AND SAN JUAN
ISLANDS...
The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Advisory
for the north and central Washington coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca
coast, and San Juan Islands. An underwater volcanic eruption
occurred at 827 PM PST on Jan 14 2022, centered near the Tonga
Islands
If a tsunami has been generated, the leading tsunami wave will
reach
La Push Washington at 845 AM PST on Jan 15
Neah Bay Washington at 850 AM PST on Jan 15
Westport Washington at 850 AM PST on Jan 15
Moclips Washington at 855 AM PST on Jan 15
Port Angeles Washington at 930 AM PST on Jan 15
Port Townsend Washington at 955 AM PST on Jan 15
Tsunamis can cause rapid changes in water level and unpredictable
or dangerous currents that are magnified in ports, harbors, and
bays. Damaging wave activity can continue for many hours following
the initial tsunami impact. The first wave may not be the largest
or associated with the strongest currents.
If your boat is out on the water, do not return to port or harbor
until it is known that conditions are safe.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tsunami Advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to
generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very
near the water is imminent, expected, or occurring (usually within
3 hours and for waves 1-3 feet). The threat may continue for
several hours after initial arrival, but significant inundation is
not expected for areas under and advisory. Advisories may be
updated, adjusted geographically, upgraded to a warning, or
canceled based on updated information and analysis.
Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio for the latest updates on this
event.
For tsunami information...visit www.tsunami.gov
For weather information...visit www.weather.gov
ISSAQUAH — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team met its match Friday night.
The Braves, who won their first 11 games to start the season, fell to Eastlake 45-43 in a nonleague contest.
Eastlake is an undefeated Class 4A team that has the fourth-best ratings percentage index number among Class 4A teams in the state, while La Conner plays in Class 2B.
The Braves led 29-18 at halftime before being held to 14 second-half points.
Eastlake took the lead with under a minute to play. La Conner had a shot to win the game with 1.4 seconds left, but it was just off the mark.
"I am proud of the girls for battling through all of the adversity they faced in the second half of the game," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "They still almost pulled it out. This game will be a great learning experience for us moving forward."
Josie Harper scored 16 points for La Conner, while Juna Swanson finished with 14.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 48,
Sequim Wolves 45
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs rallied from a seven-point deficit with three minutes to play to earn the nonleague win over a Wolves team that had lost only once this season.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia scored 25 points, while Maliyah Johnson and Ella Burton each had nine.
The Bulldogs (8-6) were playing their fourth game in four nights.
“We were flat at times in the third and fourth quarters, which you would expect playing four games in a row," Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. "But this is a group of kids that loves to compete, that refuses to lose in close games and that made winning plays in the final minutes.”
In the final 30 seconds, Garcia’s offensive rebound and put-back gave the Bulldogs a 46-45 lead. Then a steal by Johnson led to a Ella Burton breakaway lay-in to end the game.
Snohomish Panthers 54,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 49
SNOHOMISH — The Tigers (8-3) lost their second consecutive game, falling to the Panthers in the nonleague contest.
Amey Rainaud had 11 points for Burlington-Edison, while Analise Slotemaker had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 64,
Concrete Lions 21
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Boys' Basketball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 67,
Concrete Lions 22
CONCRETE — Playing for the first time in about three weeks, the Lions fell to the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
