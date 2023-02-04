LA CONNER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team remained unbeaten in league play Friday, beating Friday Harbor 65-18.
The Braves are 5-0 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 16-4 overall.
LA CONNER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team remained unbeaten in league play Friday, beating Friday Harbor 65-18.
The Braves are 5-0 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 16-4 overall.
La Conner's Josie Harper reached a milestone against the Wolverines.
The senior scored 26 points on the way to eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her high school career. Also on the 1,000-point list is teammate Ellie Marble.
Despite being somewhat shorthanded — Shaniquah Casey did not play and Marble played only a minute — the Braves were dominant against the Wolverines.
Harper and Kennedy Miller each had three 3-pointers in the first quarter, Makayla Herrera had 21 points, and La Conner held Friday Harbor to six second-half points.
Miller finished with 11 points.
Anacortes Seahawks 70,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 18
ANACORTES — The Seahawks rolled past the Cubs in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 14 points, while Regan Hunt and Aaliyah Hargrove had 10 apiece.
The Cubs' Nadine Stratton had 10 points.
Anacortes is 9-5 in conference and 10-8 overall, while Sedro-Woolley is 0-15 in conference and 1-19 overall.
Boys' Basketball
La Conner Braves 59,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 57
LA CONNER — The Braves beat the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner's Braden Thomas had 23 points and Isaiah Price 12.
The Braves are 3-2 in league and 9-10 overall.
Girls' Wrestling
Sub-Regional 1.1 Tournament
KIRKLAND — Mount Vernon had two individual champions on the way to taking the team title.
The Bulldogs scored 213 points, one more than runner-up Lake Stevens.
Winning individual titles were Samara Knudsen at 145 pounds and Genesis Rodriguez at 170.
The Bulldogs also had runner-up finishes from Parker Halgren (115), Leslie Escamilla-Ibarra (125) and Shecid Garcia-Quiroz (190).
Mount Vernon's Aisha Castillo-Quiroz (100), Cassidy Halgren (105) and Braelyn Manke (110) each placed third.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.