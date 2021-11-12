YAKIMA — The La Conner High School volleyball team capped an undefeated season Friday with the program's third consecutive state title.
The Braves defeated Walla Walla Academy 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 in the championship match of the Class 2B State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
They finish the season 22-0.
"They put everything together," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "It was the best they have played all year together as team."
In the title match, La Conner's Ellie Marble had 20 kills and 14 digs; Emma Keller 39 assists; Rachel Cram 22 digs; Sarah Cook 13 kills; and Makayla Herrera six kills and four blocks.
The Braves beat all four of their state tournament opponents in straight sets on the way to the program's sixth state title.
"It was like they were not going to let anything get in their way," Suzanne Marble said.
Previous La Conner titles came in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2018 and 2019. No state tournament was held during the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a morning semifinal, La Conner beat Manson 25-10, 25-18, 25-17.
Ellie Marble had 20 kills and 16 digs; Keller 36 assists; Cram 21 digs and four aces; Cook eight kills and 14 digs; and Herrera five kills and three blocks.
Suzanne Marble was happy with what her team was able to achieve, especially after a COVID-shortened season last spring and having issues with COVID-19 early this season.
"The biggest thing I think is that they had so much fun together," Suzanne Marble said. "There was no pressure. They were just fortunate to be together as a team and have a chance to play."
On Thursday, La Conner opened the state tournament by beating Rainier 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 and Okanogan 25-18, 25-14, 25-10.
Against Rainier, Ellie Marble had 19 kills and 16 digs; Keller 40 assists; Cram 15 digs; Cook 10 kills and 17 digs; Morgan Huizenga seven kills; and Herrera six kills.
Against Okanogan, Ellie Marble had 19 kills and 15 digs; Keller 28 assists; Cram 14 digs; Cook 10 kills and 17 digs; and Herrera six kills and five blocks.
Girls’ Swimming
Class 2A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes junior Lindsay Brown turned in a couple of strong performances on the first day of the meet.
Brown had the second-fastest prelim time in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 12.99 seconds) and the third-fastest prelim time in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.19).
The top eight in each event advanced to Saturday’s championship finals at the King County Aquatic Center.
Two other Anacortes swimmers advanced to championship races in individual events.
Fiona Watkins advanced in the 200 freestyle (fifth fastest, 2:03.90) and in the 100 freestyle (seventh fastest, 56.97), while Annaly Ellis advanced in the 500 freestyle (third fastest, 5:32.19) and in the 200 freestyle (sixth fastest, 2:04.03).
Anacortes’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams advanced with the second-fastest prelim times.
The 200 team moved on clocking 1:43.81, while the 400 team swam 3:49.67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.