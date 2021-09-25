BURLINGTON — A fourth-quarter field goal was the difference Friday night as the Lynden High School football team slipped past Burlington-Edison in a Northwest Conference clash.
The field goal was the last score of the game as the Lions won 38-35 against the previously undefeated Tigers.
Quarterback Zach Watson tallied 245 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers, with scores from 2, 7, 10 and 62 yards. Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza added a 22-yard touchdown run.
Watson was also 7-of-11 passing for 130 yards.
The Tigers dropped to 0-1 in conference, 2-1 overall.
"I am very proud of our guys tonight. They embodied our culture and fought from start to finish. This is a game we can grow from on and off the field. We will be better because of tonight," Tigers coach Andrew Olson said.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 42,
Sehome Mariners 21
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Tyson Brown ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Connor Davis ran for two scores and had a touchdown reception as the Cubs rolled to another high-scoring victory to remain undefeated.
Brown gained 23 yards on 10 carries, including a pair of scores; he threw a 27-yard strike to Davis for a touchdown pass. Davis carried the ball 16 times for 134 yards and delivered a key hit to stop Sehome on a fourth-down play.
Brown and Baylor Virata teamed up to block a punt, which Virata recovered for a 3-yard touchdown. Jakhi Jordan snagged an interception in the win.
Sedro-Woolley improved to 2-0 in the Northwest Conference and 4-0 overall. The Cubs have scored 181 points, good for an average of 45.2 points per game.
Anacortes Seahawks 55,
Cedar Park Christian 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks boosted their start to 3-1 with the high-scoring shutout.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 42,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7
FERNDALE — The undefeated Golden Eagles proved too stout for the Bulldogs (0-3).
Coupeville Wolves 51,
La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves nabbed their first win of the season, sending the Braves to 0-3.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 2
OAK HARBOR — Three wins in doubles helped the Bulldogs remain undefeated.
Mount Vernon's teams of Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson (2-6, 6-1, 6-3), Bode Nelson and Wisdom Abrahamson (6-3, 6-1) and Makhi Brester and Darian Whiton (6-2, 6-1) each won. The Bulldogs got a win in singles by Cody Shackleton (6-2, 6-1), while Milo Gasser won by forfeit.
Bellingham Bayhawks 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season.
Their lone win came from No. 1 singles player Cobe Betz (6-1, 6-1).
"Cobe was a beacon for the team today, really putting together a great win versus a very good opponent," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said.
Cross Country
Northwest 1B/2B League Meet
COUPEVILLE — Mount Vernon Christian had the top runner in each meet, with Alexander Hoksbergen leading the boys to a victory and Maddy Nielsen posting the top time in the girls' meet.
Hoksbergen won the 3.1-mile boys' race in 18 minutes, 4 seconds. Teammate Devin Van Zanten was second in 18:04.1, and freshman Isaac Betz was third in 19:46.
Concrete runner Anthony Culver was the highest-placing Lion with a time of 24:43 and a 16th-place finish.
Nielsen won the girls' meet in 25:29. Teammate Amelia Glasgow was third in 27:36.
Boys' Soccer
La Conner Braves 4,
Lopez Island Lobos 3
LOPEZ ISLAND — The Braves edged the Lobos to improve to 4-3.
Volleyball
Grace Academy Eagles 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
MARYSVILLE — The Eagles swept the Hurricanes 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 to send Mount Vernon Christian to 1-3.
The Hurricanes' Noelle Price and Allie Heino had four kills each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.