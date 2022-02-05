Sorry, an error occurred.
BELLINGHAM — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team wrapped up its regular season Friday with a 63-48 Northwest Conference win over Bellingham.
Quinn Swanson had 18 points, Lucas Rodio 17, and Notah Edwards and Michael Johnson 11 each.
Mount Vernon trailed by five points at halftime, but scored 29 third-quarter points to take control of the game.
The Bulldogs, 12-2 in conference and 13-4 overall, open Northwest 3A District Tournament play on Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace.
Girls' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 34,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 24
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks put together a good third quarter to beat the Wildcats to wrap up the regular season.
Anacortes, 6-8 in the Northwest Conference and 8-10 overall, opens Northwest 2A District Tournament play on Feb. 12.
The Seahawks led The Wildcats 10-9 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats by eight points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Camryn Kerr scored 15 points for Anacortes.
