preps

BELLINGHAM — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team wrapped up its regular season Friday with a 63-48 Northwest Conference win over Bellingham.

Quinn Swanson had 18 points, Lucas Rodio 17, and Notah Edwards and Michael Johnson 11 each.

Mount Vernon trailed by five points at halftime, but scored 29 third-quarter points to take control of the game.

The Bulldogs, 12-2 in conference and 13-4 overall, open Northwest 3A District Tournament play on Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace.

Girls' Basketball

Anacortes Seahawks 34,

Oak Harbor Wildcats 24

OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks put together a good third quarter to beat the Wildcats to wrap up the regular season.

Anacortes, 6-8 in the Northwest Conference and 8-10 overall, opens Northwest 2A District Tournament play on Feb. 12.

The Seahawks led The Wildcats 10-9 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats by eight points in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Camryn Kerr scored 15 points for Anacortes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.