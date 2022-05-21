ANACORTES — The Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team had its season come to screeching halt Friday.
The Bulldogs fell to Seattle Prep 2-1 in a first-round game of the Class 3A State Tournament.
The fact that Mount Vernon went into the match as the tournament's top seed and a winner of 15 consecutive matches meant little to 16th-seeded Seattle Prep, which led 2-0 at halftime.
"I am proud of what our team accomplished this season," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "I truly believe that our campaign ended prematurely. Seattle Prep was better than us for a total of 40 minutes. Our team battled until the last whistle of the game."
The Bulldogs were held scoreless until the final minute, when Aaron Diaz scored unassisted.
Mount Vernon finishes its season 17-2.
Softball
Lakewood Cougars 10,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Cougars in the third-place game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The loss keeps the Cubs out of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Sedro-Woolley's Lola Wylie had a solo home run in the second inning, but the Cubs didn't score again until the seventh.
Mabel Gahan was 3-for-4, while Sami Stark, Braelyn Johnson and Alyssa Mercer were each 2-for-4. Stark had two RBI.
Sedro-Woolley finishes its season at 18-4.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs beat the Tigers in the loser-out game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Sedro-Woolley's Grayson Mast was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Kiah Trammell 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI, and Lola Wylie 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Alyssa Mercer earned the pitching win.
Burlington-Edison finished its season at 8-14.
Lakewood Cougars 11,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Seahawks had their season come to an end in a loser-out game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes finishes its season at 8-14.
Track and Field
Northwest 2A District Championships
LAKEWOOD — Skagit County athletes won a combined four titles on the second day of the meet.
Burlington-Edison had titles from Bennett Howe in the boys' high jump (6 feet, 3 inches) and Ezekiel Stansberry in the boys' pole vault (12-0), Anacortes a title from Jessica Frydenlund in the girls' 3,200 meters (11 minutes, 4.86 seconds), and Sedro-Woolley a title from Heather Vanderbeek in the girls' 100 hurdles (15.07).
In other boys' events, Anacortes' Parker Mong placed second in the 3,200 (9:29.77), Sedro-Woolley's Jadyn Lee was second in the triple jump (41-3), and Burlington-Edison's Talmage Palmer and Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery placed second and third in the pole vault (12-0 and 11-6).
In other girls' events, Anacortes' Cate Griggs was third in the 800 (2:23.04), Sydney Reisner was third in the 400 (59.37) and Amy Hanson was third in the 300 hurdles (49.09).
The top three in each event automatically qualify for the Class 2A State Championships. Athletes can also qualify based on marks.
Northwest 3A District Championships
SHORELINE — Mount Vernon's Mikai Young qualified for state in three events.
He placed fourth in each of the boys' triple jump (41-8), high jump (5-10) and long jump (21-3/4).
Also qualifying Friday were Elisa Jackson in the boys' long jump (third at 21-3) and Taylor Hoyer in the girls' 3,200 (11:35.54).
The top four in each event automatically qualify for the Class 3A State Championships. Athletes can also qualify based on marks.
Bi-District 2B Championships
CHEHALIS — La Conner's Ellie Marble qualified for the state meet in three individual events.
The junior took second in the girls' shot put (32-2), fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.83) and fifth in the high jump (4-10).
Among other La Conner state qualifiers were Tommy Murdock, who placed second in the boys' 300 hurdles (42.17) and third in the 110 hurdles (16.08), Mari Waltner, who was third in the girls' 100 (13.58), and Sarah Cook, who was fourth in the girls' javelin (100-3) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.43).
The top five boys and top seven girls in each event automatically qualify for the Class 2B State Championships. Athletes can also qualify based on marks.
