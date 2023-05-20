preps

SEATTLE — The Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team beat Central Kitsap 2-0 on Friday in the Class 3A State Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (15-1-3) move into a quarterfinal-round game Saturday against top-seeded Lincoln of Seattle (18-0-1) at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.


