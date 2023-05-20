SEATTLE — The Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team beat Central Kitsap 2-0 on Friday in the Class 3A State Tournament.
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (15-1-3) move into a quarterfinal-round game Saturday against top-seeded Lincoln of Seattle (18-0-1) at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Lynden Lions 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs scored a run in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and win the championship game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Braelyn Johnson scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice by Lola Wylie.
Jade King scored the Cubs' second-inning run.
Sedro-Woolley pitcher Kasandra Gonzalez earned the complete-game win.
She allowed five hits, while striking out nine and walking one.
The Cubs (20-3) open play Friday in the Class 2A State Tournament in Selah.
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 13,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 8
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Red Wolves beat the Tigers in a loser-out game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Burlington-Edison finishes its season at 16-7.
Track and Field
Northwest 2A District Championships
ARLINGTON — Three Skagit County athletes won titles at the 10-team state-qualifying meet.
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund was first in the girls' 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 43.34 seconds), Burlington-Edison's Annika Mason was first in the girls' discus (113 feet, 7 inches), and Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe was first in the boys' high jump (6-2).
Runner-up finishes Friday came from Anacortes' Brady Beaner (boys' 100, 11.03), Anacortes' Cate Griggs (girls' 800, 2:22.65), Sedro-Woolley's Cassandra Schulberg (girls' 100 hurdles, 15.77), Burlington-Edison's Johnna Waddell (girls' pole vault, 9-0), and Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox (boys' triple jump, 42-3).
Anacortes won the girls' team title.
Northwest 3A District Championships
SHORELINE — Mount Vernon's Finnly Defrancisco posted a runner-up finish in the 17-team state-qualifying meet.
She placed second in the girls triple jump at 34-11 1/2.
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer placed third in the boys' 800 (1:55.48)
