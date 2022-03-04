SPOKANE — The Mount Vernon Christian girls’ basketball team will play for the program’s first state title Saturday.
The top-seeded Hurricanes (22-3) defeated No. 5 seed Garfield-Palouse 38-32 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 1B State Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian will meet Neah Bay at 9 p.m. Saturday for the state championship. Neah Bay beat Colton 48-41 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Mount Vernon Christian defeated Neah Bay 65-53 for the Tri-District title on Feb. 19.
Mount Vernon Christian has assured itself of the program’s best finish. The Hurricanes have placed fifth four times, most recently in 2020.
Five players provided the scoring for the Hurricanes: Hannah Van Hofwegen with 10 points, Kylee Russell nine, Caitlyn Vander Kooy eight, Ruthie Rozema six, and Emma Droog five.
Droog grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds in limited minutes.
“A tough defensive battle,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “Rebounds became the key. We struggled to make shots but executed better in the second half. Kylee Russell kept after it inside, which was very physical.”
Allie Heino, the team’s leading scorer and fifth in Skagit County at 15.7 points per game, hurt her back late in the second quarter and did not return, Jeff Droog said. She was scoreless.
Both teams shot low percentages: Garfield-Palouse 21 percent (9-of-43) and Mount Vernon Christian 23 percent (14-of-60). The Hurricanes owned a 51-38 rebounding advantage.
Garfield-Palouse is 18-6.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 55,
Prosser Mustangs 46
YAKIMA — The Tigers are headed back to the title game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Eighth-seeded Burlington-Edison (19-7) beat 11th-seeded Prosser in a semifinal to make it into a state title game for the third time in school history.
The Tigers finished as runners-up in 2011 and 2017. They will play second-seeded Ellensburg for the title at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Against Prosser, Burlington-Edison's Sydney Reisner scored 24 points. She made seven of her 11 shots from the field, including all four from 3-point range, and was 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Amey Rainaud had 15 points.
Burlington-Edison forced 21 turnovers and outrebounded the Mustangs 31-29. Rainaud and Jordyn Smith each had six rebounds.
La Conner Braves 69,
Lake Roosevelt Raiders 61
SPOKANE — The Braves had a solid second half to stay alive in the Class 2B State Tournament.
La Conner (22-2) will face Raymond (20-3) at 8 a.m. Saturday in the fourth-place game.
The Braves and Raiders were tied 33-33 at halftime, but La Conner outscored Lake Roosevelt by eight points in the second half to secure the win.
"Coming off an extremely difficult loss yesterday (against Warden), our girls turned the page and focused on what was in front of them," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "They kept battling the entire game and found a way to pull it out against a good Lake Roosevelt team. I am very proud of them."
Sarah Cook had 25 points and seven rebounds for La Conner, while Ellie Marble had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, and Rachel Cram 11 points.
Unlike in their quarterfinal-round loss in which they made 50% of their free throws, the Braves made 83% against Lake Roosevelt. They forced the Raiders to commit 22 turnovers.
