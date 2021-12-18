MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team used good defense Friday for a 55-24 Northwest 2B/1B League win over Coupeville.

"Our defensive pressure took a toll early and often with Kylee Russell creating problems," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.

The Hurricanes held the Wolves to two first-half points.

Three Mount Vernon Christian players scored in double figures.

Allie Heino finished with 14 points, while Caitlin VanderKooy had 13 and Hannah Van Hofwegen 10.

VanderKooy scored 10 of her points in the Hurricanes' 21-point second quarter.

Mount Vernon Christian is 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall.

Darrington Loggers 58,

Concrete Lions 45

CONCRETE — Concrete's Payton Dickinson scored 20 points, but the Lions fell to the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.

Concrete's Ashley Parker had 13 points and Hayley Daniels 10.

Dickinson and Parker also came up big rebounding. Dickinson finished with 15 rebounds and Parker with 12.

The Lions are 0-4 in league and 1-5 overall.

Boys' Basketball

Darrington Loggers 50,

Concrete Lions 41

CONCRETE — The Lions were within four points of the Loggers in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.

Concrete coach Levi Stewart said the Lions' 12-for-15 performance from the free-throw line kept the game close, but that foul trouble down the stretch was a problem.

Concrete's Owen Aamot finished with 28 points and 21 rebounds.

The Lions are 0-4 in league and 1-6 overall.

