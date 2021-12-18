featured Friday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team beats Coupeville By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Buy Now Mount Vernon Christian's Ruthie Rozema takes a shot during a game against Coupeville on Friday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 55-24. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a girls' basketball game between Mount Vernon Christian and Coupeville on Friday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 55-24. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a girls' basketball game between Mount Vernon Christian and Coupeville on Friday in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 55-24. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team used good defense Friday for a 55-24 Northwest 2B/1B League win over Coupeville."Our defensive pressure took a toll early and often with Kylee Russell creating problems," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said.The Hurricanes held the Wolves to two first-half points. Three Mount Vernon Christian players scored in double figures.Allie Heino finished with 14 points, while Caitlin VanderKooy had 13 and Hannah Van Hofwegen 10.VanderKooy scored 10 of her points in the Hurricanes' 21-point second quarter.Mount Vernon Christian is 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall.Darrington Loggers 58,Concrete Lions 45CONCRETE — Concrete's Payton Dickinson scored 20 points, but the Lions fell to the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.Concrete's Ashley Parker had 13 points and Hayley Daniels 10.Dickinson and Parker also came up big rebounding. Dickinson finished with 15 rebounds and Parker with 12.The Lions are 0-4 in league and 1-5 overall.Boys' BasketballDarrington Loggers 50,Concrete Lions 41CONCRETE — The Lions were within four points of the Loggers in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.Concrete coach Levi Stewart said the Lions' 12-for-15 performance from the free-throw line kept the game close, but that foul trouble down the stretch was a problem.Concrete's Owen Aamot finished with 28 points and 21 rebounds.The Lions are 0-4 in league and 1-6 overall. More from this section Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County names youth of the year Posted: 11 minutes ago. 