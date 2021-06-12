MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team overcame a slow start Friday night to beat Lummi Nation 67-38.
The Hurricanes (10-1), who hadn't played since June 5 and didn't practice Thursday because of the high school's graduation, trailed 8-0 at the start.
"We looked tired and sloppy," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
The Hurricanes overcame the start quickly enough, leading 41-12 at halftime.
Eighth grader Ruthie Rozema had 17 points, Kailey Faber 14 points, and Allie Heino 11 points and 14 rebounds.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 68,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 54
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes' Davis Fogle equaled his career-high with 23 points.
The eighth grader's night included three 3-pointers.
Mount Vernon Christian (6-5) had a lead in the third quarter when Lummi went to a full-court press. That led to turnovers and easy Lummi baskets.
"It was a hard fought game and we are just not quite there yet," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "We need learn how to value the ball late in games to stay close and give us a fighting chance."
The Hurricanes' Julian Pedrosa had eight points and Ben Rozema seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.