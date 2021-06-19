MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team closed out a strong season Friday night with a 67-47 win over Oak Harbor.
The Bulldogs (8-4) were led by 16 points from Liam Johnston and 11 from Chase Calvin.
Alex Fast came off the bench to hit back-to-back 3-pointers. He finished with eight points.
"Tonight was a good way to send our eight seniors off with a win," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said. "These guys set the tone for the program this year with playing hard, and playing for each other. We will miss all of them."
Sehome Mariners 71,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 40
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs closed their season with a loss.
They finish at 1-12.
Bellingham Red Raiders 71,
Anacortes Seahawks 64
ANACORTES — The Seahawks ended their season with a loss to the Red Raiders.
"Not the results we were looking for against Bellingham," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff, whose team finished 8-3.
Anacortes' Michael Aggergaard scored a season-high 24 points, while Cameron Berow scored 11 and Jase Frydenlund 10.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 37,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 36
OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs used a strong first half to beat the Wildcats and finish the season on a strong note.
Mount Vernon led 22-12 at halftime on its way to its second win on back-to-back nights and finished the season 3-8.
Halle Pelland and Maliyah Johnson each scored nine points for the Bulldogs, while Jacia Navarro-Liston had eight.
Mount Vernon led by one point in the final seconds when Victoria Heino came up with steal to seal the win.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 61,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 50
BURLINGTON — Amey Rainaud and Sydney Reisner each scored 12 points, but the Tigers fell to the Pioneers.
Burlington-Edison (9-4) also had 11 points from Gabrielle MacKenzie.
