MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls' basketball team fell to Cedarcrest 55-32 on Friday.
After rallying with a full-court press before halftime, a cold shooting second half doomed the Bulldogs, Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia scored 15 points.
The Bulldog are 1-1.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 62,
Shorewood Thunderbirds 38
SHORELINE — The Tigers had three players score in double figures on the way to winning their season opener.
Hannah Sayer and Jordyn Smith each had 17 points, while Amey Rainaud chipped in 14.
Anacortes Seahawks 60,
Bellingham Bayhawks 36
ANACORTES — Anacortes' Camryn Kerr scored 26 points as the Seahawks evened their record at 1-1.
Anacortes also had 11 points from Riley Pirkle, and coach Nate Dunham said Erin Kennedy played great defense.
La Conner Braves 41,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 40
LA CONNER — The Braves withstood a late challenge by the Pioneers.
La Conner had a nine-point lead entering the final quarter, where it was outscored 12-4.
"On a night where our shots weren’t falling, our girls showed that they could still get it done," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.
The Braves' Sarah Cook had 12 points and six rebounds, Rachel Cram nine points and six rebounds, Josie Harper 10 points, and Ellie Marble seven points and eight rebounds.
The Braves are 2-0.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 58,
Evergreen Lutheran Eagles 25
TACOMA — Three players scored in double figures as the Hurricanes won their season opener.
Hannah Van Hofwegen and Allie Heino each finished with 12 points, while Kylee Russell added 10.
All 10 players who suited up for the Hurricanes scored.
Mount Vernon Christian took a 20-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and had an easy time the rest of the way.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 61,
Cedarcrest Wolves 44
DUVALL — The Seahawks improved to 2-0 behind 16 points from Jase Frydenlund and 11 from Jacob Hayes.
"The defense was good tonight and was flying around," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. It was a good team win for a long bus ride."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 72,
Evergreen Lutheran Eagles 30
TACOMA — The Hurricanes had an easy time in their season opener.
Freshman Davis Fogle led Mount Vernon Christian with 25 points, while Liam Millenaar finished with 10, and Matt Wyatt and Billy DeJong nine each.
"It was a good first game for our guys," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. " I thought we came out of the gate strong and desiring to compete."
La Conner Braves 59,
Seattle Lutheran Lions 13
SEATTLE — Isaiah Price and Miles Sydzik had big nights as the Braves evened their record at 1-1.
Price scored 25 points and Sydzik 20.
"The boys did an excellent with ball reversals and getting second-chance points," La Conner coach CJ Woods said. "Everyone got lots of minutes, which is exciting to see the depth of the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.