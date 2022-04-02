prep sports
Updated High School Soccer Stats

MOUNT VERNON — Aaron Diaz scored twice Friday night as the Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team beat Jackson 2-0 in a nonconference match.

Diaz scored once in each half, with Angel Casillas assisting on each goal.

Jesus Garcia recorded the shutout in goal.

"Tonight's match was a solid defensive effort to keep the shutout," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said.

The win closed out a week in which Mount Vernon won three matches. The Bulldogs are 6-1 overall.

"Overall, I was pleased with the result," Ibarra said of the win over Jackson. "This week's demanding schedule asked a lot from the boys. Playing three games in a week is not easy."

Baseball

La Conner Braves 13,

Concrete Lions 3

LA CONNER — The Braves beat the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game for their first win of the season.

La Conner is 1-3 and Concrete 0-1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.