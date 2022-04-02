...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt possible.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to
midnight PDT Sunday night. For the Gale Watch, from late
Sunday night through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&
