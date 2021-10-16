Sedro-Woolley Football Hosts Squalicum-1.jpg
Buy Now

Sedro-Woolley's Jadyn Lee prepares to juke a defender Friday in a game against Sqaulicum. Sedro-Woolley lost 34-14.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team is unbeaten no more.

The Cubs fell for the first time this season Friday night, losing to Squalicum 34-14.

Sedro-Woolley, which had given up a combined 21 points in its first five games and is ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A state Associated Press poll, met its match against the Class 3A Storm.

Sedro-Woolley running back Connor Davis rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries and scored both of the Cubs' touchdowns.

Sedro-Woolley is 5-1.

Anacortes Seahawks 34,

Cedarcrest Red Wolves 10

DUVALL — The Seahawks improved to 6-1 with the win over the Red Wolves.

Anacortes led 14-0 to start the game, but two second-quarter interceptions gave Cedarcrest a short field and led to 10 points. The score at halftime was 14-10.

Anacortes then controlled the second half.

The Seahawks' Jake Schuh finished with 267 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

Quarterback Rex Larson completed 13 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Hayden John caught all of Larson's touchdown passes, and finished with seven catches for 125 yards.

Darrington Loggers 56,

Concrete Lions 20

CONCRETE — Despite a big night from Adam Culver, the Lions fell to the Loggers.

Culver rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring runs were of 91, 21 and 80 yards.

Concrete quarterback Owen Aamot completed four passes for 40 yards. Two of his completions were to Jacob Lofton for 35 yards.

Concrete is 0-3.

Oak Harbor Wildcats 27,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7

OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs fell to 0-6 with the loss to the Wildcats.

Coupeville Wolves 40,

La Conner Braves 0

LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-4 with their second loss of the season to the Wolves.

Volleyball

Mount Vernon Chr. 3,

Providence Classical Chr. 1

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian won to improve to 3-7.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.