Friday's Prep Roundup: Sedro-Woolley football team beaten for first time By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Oct 16, 2021 SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team is unbeaten no more.The Cubs fell for the first time this season Friday night, losing to Squalicum 34-14.Sedro-Woolley, which had given up a combined 21 points in its first five games and is ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A state Associated Press poll, met its match against the Class 3A Storm. Sedro-Woolley running back Connor Davis rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries and scored both of the Cubs' touchdowns.Sedro-Woolley is 5-1.Anacortes Seahawks 34,Cedarcrest Red Wolves 10DUVALL — The Seahawks improved to 6-1 with the win over the Red Wolves.Anacortes led 14-0 to start the game, but two second-quarter interceptions gave Cedarcrest a short field and led to 10 points. The score at halftime was 14-10.Anacortes then controlled the second half.The Seahawks' Jake Schuh finished with 267 yards rushing with two touchdowns.Quarterback Rex Larson completed 13 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.Hayden John caught all of Larson's touchdown passes, and finished with seven catches for 125 yards.Darrington Loggers 56,Concrete Lions 20CONCRETE — Despite a big night from Adam Culver, the Lions fell to the Loggers.Culver rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring runs were of 91, 21 and 80 yards.Concrete quarterback Owen Aamot completed four passes for 40 yards. Two of his completions were to Jacob Lofton for 35 yards.Concrete is 0-3.Oak Harbor Wildcats 27,Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7OAK HARBOR — The Bulldogs fell to 0-6 with the loss to the Wildcats.Coupeville Wolves 40,La Conner Braves 0LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-4 with their second loss of the season to the Wolves.VolleyballMount Vernon Chr. 3,Providence Classical Chr. 1MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian won to improve to 3-7. Tags Football Sedro-woolley High School Mount Vernon High School Anacortes High School La Conner High School Concrete High School Sedro-woolley Adam Culver Sport American Football Football Team Poll Lion Mount Vernon Owen Aamot Connor Davis Anacortes Seahawks Touchdown Rex Larson Second Half Cub Dan Ruthemeyer Author email News Trending Today Staff shortages lead to 'unprecedented' disruptions for Washington State Ferries Man causes damage at United General Medical Center while evading law enforcement Men charged in alleged robbery attempt A new outdoor destination coming to the Skagit Valley Fire destroys Bow Hill Blueberries production facility
