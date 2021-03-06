SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team had its best game of the season Friday, beating Mount Vernon 35-14.
The Cubs got a spark from Carsten Reynolds, a freshman who rushed for 127 yards, passed for 52 and scored three touchdowns.
"To ask a freshman to come in and play quarterback, lead your team, and run your offense in Week 3 of his high school football career is a tough ask. He handled the situation with a great attitude, great effort, and was extremely fun to watch," Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee said.
Reynolds had two rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff for an 88-yard touchdown.
The Cubs (1-2) also had two rushing touchdowns from Connor Davis.
Davis rushed for 71 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards.
"Offensively, I felt we were much more explosive," said Lee. "We ran the ball well, got the ball into the hands of a lot of different people, and for the first time this season, we finished drives."
Defensively, Sedro-Woolley was strong, holding Mount Vernon to 97 passing yards and 54 rushing yards.
Mount Vernon's two touchdowns came from Cole Williams and Cads Pineda.
While Williams scored a rushing touchdown, Pineda had a 71-yard punt return for a score.
Williams passed for 80 yards and rushed for 13.
Mount Vernon is 0-3.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 21
Oak Harbor Wildcats 14
BURLINGTON — The Tigers scored two second-half touchdowns to get past the Wildcats.
Burlington-Edison quarterback Zach Watson had a hand in all three touchdowns. He rushed for one score and threw for two — both to receiver Brock Brewer.
"I loved to see our resiliency tonight," Burlington-Edison coach Andy Olson said. "Oak Harbor really challenged us and put us in a hole early by going up 14-0. Our kids stayed together, trusted their keys, and played for each other. I couldn't be more proud of these guys."
Watson finished the game with 124 passing yards and 116 rushing yards.
Brewer caught five passes for 60 yards, while Dane Hansen had three catches for 39.
Burlington Edison is 2-1 and a winner of two straight.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 24
Anacortes Seahawks 21
ANACORTES — The Pioneers kicked a field goal in overtime to beat the Seahawks.
Anacortes is 1-2.
