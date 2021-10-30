SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team lost its third consecutive game Friday, falling to Lynden 14-6.
The Cubs, 5-3, got their only touchdown on a pass from Carsten Reynolds to Conner Davis.
Davis finished with 83 yards rushing and 14 yards receiving, while Reynolds had 72 yards rushing and 36 passing.
Squalicum Storm 34,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 13
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers fell to the Storm to fall to 5-2.
Anacortes Seahawks 20,
Cascade Bruins 9
EVERETT — Jake Schuh rushed for two touchdowns as the Seahawks improved to 8-1.
Schuh rushed for 153 yards on 31 carries.
Anacortes quarterback Rex Larson passed for 82 yards and one touchdown — a 32-yarder to Brock Beaner — and Beaner also had 103 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 50,
Bellingham Bayhawks 6
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs won their first game of the season.
They are 1-7.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Chr. Hurricanes 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes concluded their regular season with a win over the Wolverines.
Abby Russell scored two goals and Kylee Russell one as Mount Vernon Christian improved to 12-1-1 headed into the Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament.
"We struggled to play our game as Friday Harbor dictated tempo and physicality. That said, we limited their chances on goal and one mistake defensively allowed them to put one in the net in the second half," coach Mike Russell said.
