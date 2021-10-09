SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School football team returned Friday from an unexpected layoff — and continued its winning ways.
Connor Davis scored three touchdowns as the Cubs beat Cedarcrest 44-0 to improve to 5-0.
Sedro-Woolley's previously scheduled game, a road matchup Oct. 1 against Archbishop Murphy, was canceled for COVID protocol-related reasons.
Against Cedarcrest, Davis had nine carries for 130 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard touchdown reception and a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Tyson Brown threw two touchdowns passes, one to Davis and one to Jaydn Lee, and Carsten Reynolds added a rushing touchdown.
Sedro-Woolley's defense remained strong. The Cubs have given up 14 points this season.
Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 49,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13
MOUNT VERNON — Marysville-Pilchuck dropped Mount Vernon to 0-5. The Tomahawks are 6-0.
Sehome at Burlington-Edison
Burlington-Edison's homecoming game was canceled.
La Conner at Bellingham
La Conner's game was canceled.
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers improved to 7-1 in conference and 11-1 overall.
The Tigers swept singles with wins by Cobe Betz (6-0, 6-2), Donovan Hendrickson (6-0, 6-0), Ian Powers (6-1, 6-1) and Brandon Mair (6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, Burlington-Edison got victories from Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua (6-0, 6-2), and Spencer Betz and Luke Granger (6-4, 6-2).
Sedro-Woolley's doubles team of Gibson Griffin and Connor Griffin won 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks got three wins in singles on their way to the win with victories coming from Matthew Rutz (7-6, 6-4), Sawyer Nichols (7-6, 6-4) and Will Waldrop (6-3, 6-2). Two doubles teams also won for the Seahawks.
Mount Vernon's Cody Shckleton won 6-3, 6-4 in singles and Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson won in doubles 6-2, 7-5.
