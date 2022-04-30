SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Heather Vanderbeek had a big night Friday at the 114th Skagit County Track and Field Championships.
The Sedro-Woolley High School senior won three individual events to go with the girls' triple jump title she won Wednesday on the meet's opening night.
On Friday, she won the 100-meter hurdles (15.59 seconds), the 300 hurdles (47.98) and the high jump (5 feet).
Three other athletes won multiple individual events on the meet's third night.
Burlington-Edison's Calvin Absten swept the boys' sprints (the 100 in 10.94 and the 200 in 22.70), La Conner's Tommy Murdock won both boys' hurdles races (the 110s in 17.01 and the 300s in 43.46), and Burlington-Edison's Sydney Reisner won the girls' 200 (27.16) and 400 (1:00.32).
In team scoring, Sedro-Woolley won the boys' title and Anacortes the girls' title.
Anacortes beat Burlington-Edison by eight points — 188 to 180 — to take the girls' crown.
Softball
Blaine Borderites 9,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7
BLAINE — The Borderites scored seven first-inning runs on their way to the Northwest Conference win.
The Bulldogs scored five runs n the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game at 7, but the Borderites got the runs they needed at the end.
"We just couldn't quite dig our way out of the hole we made for ourselves," Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said.
Mount Vernon's Olivia Collins was 2-for-2, Sydney Snyder 2-for-4 with two RBI, Kiera Ruble 1-for-3 with two RBI, Dakota Brown 2-for-4, and Maya Justus 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Mount Vernon is 7-4 in conference and 9-7 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 8,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 7
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs beat the Mountaineers in a Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 9-1 in conference and 12-2 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 11,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
EVERSON — The Pioneers beat the Tigers in a Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison is 4-8 in conference and 5-11 overall.
Lynden Lions 16,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
LYNDEN — The Lions beat the Seahawks in a Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes is 6-5 in conference and 7-8 overall.
Darrington Loggers 14-19,
La Conner Braves 3-2
LA CONNER — The Braves were swept by the Loggers.
La Conner is 0-7 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 0-11 overall.
Boys' Soccer
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
FERNDALE — The Golden Eagles shut out the Cubs in a Northwest Conference match.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-11 in conference and 2-11-1 overall.
Baseball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 8,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers beat the Cubs in a Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison is 9-5 in conference and 12-6 overall, while Sedro-Woolley is 6-8 in conference and 6-10 overall.
Darrington Loggers 9,
La Conner Braves 4
LA CONNER — The Loggers beat the Braves in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 2-8 in league and 2-9 overall.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 16,
Concrete Lions 1
CONCRETE — The Wolverines beat the Lions in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
The Lions are 0-8 in league and 0-8 overall.
